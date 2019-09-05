Packers vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NFL’s oldest rivalry appropriately kicks off the 2019 NFL season on Thursday night, with the Green Bay Packers traveling to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Packers vs Bears live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets, including Green Bay and Chicago) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It also comes with Fox (with some NFL and college football games in 4K), CBS and NFL Network, while NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bears on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC (live in select markets, including Green Bay and Chicago) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. Fox, CBS and ESPN are also included.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bears on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (all live in select markets, including Green Bay and Chicago).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bears on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bears and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Packers vs Bears Preview

The kickoff contest between the Packers and Bears will mark game No. 199 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers hold a slight 97-95-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1), according to the Packer’s official site. The NFC North rivals will meet up on Dec. 13 at Lambeau field for game No. 200.

It should be a good one, as six of the last seven games between the two teams at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits.

Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers into the matchup and is entering his 12th season as the starter in Green Bay. He’s had quite the run of success against the Bears, with Green Bay having a 17-5 against Chicago in games Rodgers starts.

Rodgers is coming off a season where he threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However, he’ll be in a new offense for the first time since he became starter in 2008 with the arrival of head coach Matt LaFleur.

The rookie skipper has complete confidence in Rodgers.

“He’s been there before, he’s got a lot of game reps,” LaFleur told The Associated Press. “The one thing you can always find comfort in is that you know the moment won’t be too big for him. He’s played in a lot of big games.”

While the Bears went on to win the division a year ago, Rodgers led the Pack to a stunning victory in last season’s opener, shaking off a 20-point deficit in the second-half to win 24-23.

“It was always big Chicago against little Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “We’ve held our own over the years and it’s always been a great rivalry.

“It’s one of the special ones in the history of professional sports.”

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn’t buying into the hype as much of the rivalry or the 100th season kickoff.

“It really doesn’t matter, all the hoopla, kicking off the NFL season, the 100th season,” Trubisky said. “If we get caught up in the moment and you let your adrenaline take over and you don’t do what the team needs you to do, then I think you could do things that are out of character and put your team in a bad spot.”

Expect to see a lot of Chicago All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who went nuts in the first game last season with a strip sack, fumble recovery and a touchdown return after an interception.

“Oh man, I’m so ready to hit somebody other than my teammate,” Mack said. “You know what I mean?”

The Bears are currently listed as three-point home favorites for the game, according to OddsShark. The total for the kickoff contest is set at 46.5.