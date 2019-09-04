Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: Expert Gives Shocking Reason People Want It

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich craze was a topic of conversation this summer.

But why?

I asked an expert about the chicken. On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I spoke with Dr. Supreme Understanding.

A self-proclaimed “solutionary”, Dr. Supreme Understanding has authored over two dozen history and self-help books.

His most recognized literature is “How To Hustle And Win,” which sold over 100,000 copies.

After the explosion of the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, which made millions, he Supreme had a lot to say.

Check out our Q&A from the Scoop B Radio Podcast Below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your theory on the popeyes chicken craze?

Dr. Supreme Understanding: Well, with everything that’s going on all around me, I guess that’s my answer on Popeyes Chicken. Man, we have too much going on all around us, that we really think that we’re on ‘team chicken’ right now. You know how in the community having an IPhone, like I’m on Team IPhone; that makes me part of a community? But if my car breaks down, nobody with an IPhone will come and get me. So either you’re on team Popeyes or Chick-fil-a, like all on the team of a company that doesn’t do anything for you. Some people get Spicy Chicken on one side and the time that we were concerned was when it wasn’t even chicken. We used to say that this doesn’t even have any feet, that we weren’t eating it anymore. Once they put that marketing out and we had something to compete about, we’re like: ‘man let’s go out there and compete.’ That’s followers syndrome, if you ask me.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tell me about your book in 2007. It sold in bunches; around 100,000 copies. How did this happen?

Dr. Supreme Understanding: Doing youth work and been the damaged youth myself. Not having always been a good boy but as I became righteous, I’d take all the life lessons and signs of life that I’d learned from the guys who raised me, put it into a format that it could travel all across the world like putting into youths hands that I can talk to personally. I didn’t expect to do that good, but honestly it was the first book of its kind because it taught life lessons about the street language and people loved it it sold to people’s hearts and they loved it. It’s still a movement moving til this day that book is banned in prisons now because of the effect that it will have on the person who is reading.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Really?

Dr. Supreme Understanding: Yeah. The effect it had could never go back. That’s called a security threat. That’s the only thing they could say was that it was a security threat so they banned all the books from my company because its a threat to the functioning of the prison system the same reason they don’t want you to read in school. If you can read and if you’re educated if you knew the ingredients that goes into the chicken sandwich then you would know that it isn’t just chicken and spices that’s going in there but you know you gotta read.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: It landed in the lap of the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep and Gucci Mane. I ran into Gucci on a plane one time, but I let him live. Did you talk to any of these guys about the book and the impact it had on them?

Dr. Supreme Understanding: We send books to people when they’re locked up, so sometimes I forget. So whenever somebody has a chance to sit down with some time to think. Even if there’s a street name, rap or anybody we try to send them some books If anybody is in right now or if you know anybody that’s influenced this is what I do I’m traveling to give them books to go in the right direction. Pushing healthy ideas you know like what 21 Savage is teaching right now. Like that man was touched by us we ‘gave him some game to push him in the right direction with that energy. That’s what we’ve always done. People with healthy minds and righteous character we exist everywhere I just put the books in for them. There’s a lot of people who were ready for that read something that was close to their heart because they were already like that then they use that as a teaching tool so that they wouldn’t have so many arguments.