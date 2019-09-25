Why Is ‘President Pelosi’ Trending on Twitter?

Regardless of what President Trump said during his press conference, Nancy Pelosi is the House Speaker in Congress, and after calling for a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a different title started trending for the democratic congresswoman from California, who’s been serving in the House of Representative since 1987. On Wednesday, September 24, the highest ranking elected woman in United States history was dubbed on Twitter as “President Pelosi.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump gave his first press conference since Pelosi announced on behalf of the House of Representatives that a formal impeachment inquiry was being made after a whistleblower turned in information that allegedly proves he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, statements for which Senator Ben Sasse described after reading as “really troubling.”

Trump has denied all allegations made against him, and attempted to clear his name from what he tweeted as “presidential harassment” and a “witch hunt,” by releasing a five page redacted memorandum of the phone conversation he had with Zelensky on July 25, where he admittedly asked the Ukrainian President for “a favor” –

“To find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people…The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you do, it’s very important you do it if that’s possible.”

Trump also said in the edited transcript, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… it sounds horrible to me.”

Trump Seemingly Threw Pence Under the Bus

Trump just pulled VP Mike Pence into the whole Ukrainian scandal with this statement and I couldn't be more fine with it. #TrumpPresser pic.twitter.com/0tjgT82Ax0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 25, 2019

During Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, Trump encouraged reporters to look into the multiple conversations Vice President Mike Pence had with Zelensky. Even though Trump described these conversations as “all perfect,” many users online wondered why he would even bring up Pence in the national conversation, if not to make sure his VP went down with him if the impeachment inquiry moved forward.

There’s also the rumored theory that Trump mentioned Pence’s involvement as a thinly veiled threat to his fellow republicans. This may have been his way of warning that if he is impeached from office, Pence will be taken down as well, which would leave his constituents under Pelosi’s rule.

Trump wants Republicans to know that Mike Pence is just as involved with President Zelensky as he is so if they don’t circle the wagons and protect both of them then they’ll end up with President Pelosi. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 25, 2019

Donald Trump's day so far: – Phone call summary incriminates Trump

– Trump is trying to take Pence down with him

– "President Pelosi" is trending

– GOP Senator Ben Sasse hints the whistleblower complaint is bad for Trump

– Trump really is going to prison

– It's still only 7pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 25, 2019

When Madam President Pelosi heard VP's name come out of 45's mouth #TrumpPresser pic.twitter.com/3G82Z4XxJC — Lilly Tostado (@LillyTostado) September 25, 2019

After Trump said "look at Pence and Ukraine" he started saying "Nancy isn't Speaker of the House" #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachPence President Pelosi is what he is Freudian hinting at — Truth (@alt_VotersHackd) September 25, 2019

One of the more interesting twists at his press conference was the Pence references. Could be Trump the fearmongerer signaling to the GOP that Pence is also involved with Zelensky, and if they don’t circle wagons and protect them both, they’ll end up with President Pelosi. #UNFIT — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 25, 2019

President Pelosi Starts Trending on Twitter

If Trump is impeached from office, and Pence is indicted, the next person in line to take over the presidency is the Speaker of the House, which is Nancy Pelosi. The idea and new title quickly went viral with mixed reactions on Twitter. And for those wondering if Trump can just fire Pelosi as House Speaker, the answer is no.

if this impeachment scandal takes out Trump and Pence, we won’t have to worry about the GOP anymore because all their heads will simultaneously implode during the swearing in of President Pelosi — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 25, 2019

Oh, how I wish I could see his face when he finds out that "President Pelosi" is trending.#TrumpImpeachment — WarrenGC (@WarrenG1983) September 25, 2019

"President Pelosi" is trending, Twitter is more entertaining than anything on TV. Wonder what the Trumpers answer with 🤔 — Askin4AFriend (@IBAskin4aFriend) September 25, 2019

*Sees President Pelosi trending and thinks that we couldn't do much worse than the 2 buffoons we have as pres and VP right now…So, yay for #PresidentPelosi she'd probably do a great job! pic.twitter.com/CJXoZlY62l — PositivePyramids (@PositivePyrami1) September 25, 2019

Fun fact: if we can get rid of Trump and Pence, it's President Pelosi until 2021 — Deep State Wisco 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) September 25, 2019

On Tuesday, September 24, Pelosi said, ““The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the president says ‘Article II says I can do whatever I want.’ This week the President has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

