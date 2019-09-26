Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is Princess Beatrice’s fiance. The couple announced their engagement on September 26 in a press release from the British Royal Family.

The statement says that Mozzi, 34, popped the question to the princess, 31, while the couple were away on a vacation in Italy. There is no specific date set for the ceremony but the press release says that it will be held at some point in 2020.

In a joint statement, the princess and Mozzi said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Those sentiments were echoed by the princesses’ parents the Duke and Duchess of York as well as Mozzi’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

Here’s what you need to know about the love of Princess Beatrice’s life:

1. Mozzi Broke Up With the Mother of His Son, Dara Huang, Just Before Getting With Princess Beatrice

Shortly after Princess Beatrice and Mozzi went public with their relationship, the Daily Mail reported that he had recently broken up with the mother of his young son. Dara Huang had been dating Mozzi for some time. Huang’s mother told the Mail her daughter was “taken aback” by the separation. She added, “I think Dara was hiding it from me. She didn’t want me to be sad. I am shocked. I love Edo. I love his family. Why has this happened? This has broken me to bits.”

The Sun reported that Mozzi forced Huang to live his apartment in London and that she was forced to live in a friends’ home while she looked for a new apartment. A source from the Royal Family told the Daily Mail that Mozzi and Huang’s relationship had ended before the princess started dating him.

According to her Instagram page, Huang is a designer and architect. In an article for We Are the City, Huang is identified as a Harvard graduate and founder of Design Haus Liberty and Vivahouse.

2. Mozzi & the Princess Have Known Each Other for Years

Multiple tabloid reports from the United Kingdom say that Mozzi and the princess have known each other for years through their families. The Sun reported in November 2018 that their romance was instigated through a mutual friend. A source told the tabloid, “They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.”

3. Mozzi Stepfather, Christopher Shale, Died at a Music Festival in 2011

Mozzi’s stepfather, Christopher Shale, died while attending England’s famous Glastonbury music festival in 2011. The Daily Telegraph reported at the time that Shale had suffered a heart attack, citing members of his family. Shale was a close friend of former British Prime Minister David Cameron. A state pathologist had been unable to determine Shale’s cause of death. He was 56 years old.

Shale had been found in a portable bathroom at around 9 a.m. on the Sunday of the festival. It’s thought that he had been dead for around 20 hours before he was found. Mozzi was quoted by the Telegraph as saying at the time, “He was a father to me, the only father I have ever known, and a father to all three of us — the best father we could ever have.”

4. Mozzi Founded a Property Company Named Banda in 2007

Mozzi founded his own property company, Banda, the Swahili word for “House.” Mozzi founded the comapny when he was 24 years old in 2007. According to his LinkedIn page, Mozzi is the Chief Executive Officer of the company. In 2010, the New York Times named Mozzi’s company for the high-profile redevelopment of London’s iconic Talisman building. Apartments in the building were selling for $12 million each.

Mozzi told City AM in 2016 that he began his company with one-off projects, converting basements and attics. Mozzi told the website that his first bank loan relating to financing a property development was worth $50 million. Mozzi said of receiving the loan, “Maybe I should have been more nervous but I’m a very optimistic person.” Mozzi also spoke of his strategy in the interview saying, “I always aim to put myself in the shoes of the end buyer, to try to anticipate their needs. And I believe you’re only as good as your last development.”

5. Mozzi’s Mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, Is Now Married to Sculptor David Williams-Ellis

Mozzi’s mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, is married famed Irish sculptor David Williams-Ellis. In a 2016 feature on David Williams-Ellis in House and Garden magazine, the couple said that the had been living in the English countryside in Oxfordshire. A Daily Telegraph feature on the sculptor said that he has three children from a previous relationship with interior designer Serena Williams-Ellis.

Mozzi’s mother and David Williams-Ellis married in 2016. Williams-Ellis most famous sculpture of recent times was a work commemorating D-Day that was unveiled on June 6, 2016, to make the 75th anniversary of the landings.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School