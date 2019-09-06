Rockyhock, North Carolina Tornado: Hurricane Dorian Producing Tornadoes

Rockyhock, North Carolina was hit by a tornado due to storms produced by Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado was confirmed at Rockyhock, moving toward Ryland at 35 miles per hour. Radar showed a tornado debris signature west of Elizabeth City.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning. The warning included northeastern Bertie, southeastern Hertford and west central Chowan counties until 1:15 a.m.

In Virginia, Camden County, Chesapeake County, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Currituck County, Eastern Currituck County, Dare County, Gates County, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford County, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Mainland Dare County, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, Pasquotank County, Suffolk County, Virginia Beach County, Western Currituck County, Accomack County, Charles City County and others were facing extreme watches and warnings, according to WAVY.

Tornado Confirmed in North Carolina

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA. DETAILS AT: https://t.co/aqqyuA17Or pic.twitter.com/IZlkbTiKJ3 — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) September 6, 2019

A tornado touched down in Rockyhock, North Carolina at about 1 a.m. Friday. It was reportedly moving toward Ryland, North Carolina at 35 miles per hour. The National Weather Service issued a warning.

The warning said:

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN BERTIE…SOUTHEASTERN HERTFORD AND WEST CENTRAL CHOWAN

COUNTIES… At 101 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Rockyhock, or

near Ryland, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD…Damaging tornado. SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely. This tornado will be near…

Colerain around 110 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Goose

Pond, Icaria, Smalls Crossroads, Newsome Store, Mavaton, Arrowhead

Beach, Cisco, Mill Crossroads and Center Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! && LAT…LON 3627 7685 3627 7670 3624 7672 3624 7671

3627 7669 3627 7661 3617 7658 3614 7683

TIME…MOT…LOC 0501Z 084DEG 30KT 3622 7669 TORNADO…OBSERVED

Hurricane Dorian Caused At Least 20 Tornadoes & Waterspouts in North Carolina

Wow! Was watching a webcam out of Emerald Isle, North Carolina and caught the large torandic waterspout as it approaches shore. Very impressive motion on it. This is ongoing as of moments ago! #tornado #Dorianhttps://t.co/geH41nv9iq pic.twitter.com/UyUxd6q6gB — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 5, 2019

A storm surge hit South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday with 100-mile-per-hour winds. It was labeled at Category 2 storm as it pummeled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Tuesday night. Meanwhile, a tornado watch was in effect for eastern North Carolina and parts of Virginia Thursday night and early Friday. The region had already faced 10 inches of rainfall in some area, ABC News reported.

A waterspout in Emerald Isle touched down at about 9 a.m. Thursday, damaging homes and RVs in the North Carolina beach town. Emerald Isle officials released a public notice on its website.

It said: “Public Notice – Water Spout / Tornado Touches Down at Islander and Reed.”

“Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, September 5, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado. There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage. No injuries are reported at this time.”

