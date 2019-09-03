Santa Cruz Boat Fire Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

The 34 victims of the Santa Cruz boat fire are presumed dead, after over a day of searching by the Coast Guard and local authorities. As of Tuesday afternoon, 20 bodies have been recovered; authorities are still in the midst of recovery efforts for the remaining 14 bodies. The captain of the boat has been identified as Jerry Boylan; he is one of the five crew members who escaped the fire.

The fire took place on a 75 foot boat called The Conception, which left Saturday for a three day diving trip and caught fire early on Monday morning, while stationed near Santa Cruz Island. Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire.

All of the 34 victims were sleeping below deck at the time of the fire, authorities say. Five people escaped from the fire, all of whom were crew members and two of whom have leg injuries, according to CNN. The cause of the boat fire has not been determined. The owner of the boat, a company called Truth Aquatics, has provided no comment to news outlets about the incident, beyond confirming that they were in communication with the Coast Guard.

Captain Monica Rochester, US Coast Guard Los Angeles Long Beach Sector Commander, spoke in a press conference on Monday, confirming that the only mayday call the Coast Guard received about The Conception was that it was on fire. She added, “We are working deliberately with the vessel owner/operator, who is with us at the time working on a plan to conduct further assistance for his vessel.”

Captain Rochester also said that the 34 passengers on the boat were likely sleeping when the fire began, and that the crew members who escaped had jumped off the boat when the fire broke out.

In the hours following the news, many local divers in the area lamented the horrific situation, with dozens of them noting the excellent reputation of Truth Aquatics. One person wrote on the Monterey Bay Area Scuba Divers Facebook group feed, “Many of us have dived from these boats and I was always impressed with the crew and the maintenance of the boats.”

Another person wrote on the group feed, “I’ve been on the Conception with my son. The crew was impeccable. Unfortunately the layout of the beds with one small stairwell as an exit would make escaping a fire above almost impossible. It’s just so awful.”

So far, four people have been identified among the missing, and publications have confirmed two local high school students, as well as two parents, were on board the boat at the time of the fire. This list will continued to be updated as more information about the victims comes out.

Here’s what you need to know about the people who have been identified so far as having been on The Conception at the time of the fire:

Kristy Finstad

Kristy Finstad’s brother, Brett Harmeling, shared the news of his sister’s involvement with the boat on Monday, several hours after news of the fire spread. “Please pray for my sister Kristy!!” he wrote. “She was leading a dive trip on this boat. 🙏🏼”

Finstad co-owns the diving company which chartered the The Conception (the 75 foot boat that caught on fire early Monday morning). She became the owner of the company after her father passed away, according to The New York Post; she co-owns the company with her husband, Dan Chua.

Evan Quitasol

Evan Quitasol, a nurse at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, was on board The Conception at the time of the fire, hospital officials have confirmed.

Michael Quitasol

Michael Quitasol, a “long term staff member” for St. Joseph’s Medical Center and the father of Evan Quitasol, was on board The Conception with his son.

Fernisa Sison

Fernisa Sison is the third St. Joseph’s Medical Center staff member who was on board the boat at the time of the fire.

What Else We Know About the Remaining Unidentified Victims

Just spoke with the head of school at Pacific Collegiate School. She confirmed students were onboard the deadly boat fire in Southern California. Grief counselors are at the school today pic.twitter.com/YIkNZtNSj5 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 3, 2019

Of the four people who have been identified as having been on The Conception at the time of the fire, that leaves an additional 30 people who have yet to be identified. According to The Mercury News, the majority of people on the boat were from the Santa Cruz, San Jose, and Bay Area. The publication further reports that two students from a Santa Cruz High School are among the missing.

Romney Dunbar, a local news anchor, confirmed that classmates of his son at Pacific Collegiate School were among the missing, along with two parents.

This post will be updated as more information comes.