September 11, 2019 Tribute Events In NYC

Several places in New York City will be taking time out on Wednesday to remember the events of September 11, 2001. People will be gathering at memorials and other locations to honor the 2,983 people who were killed in attacks on the World Trade Center. For those who wish to memorialize, but don’t yet have any plans, fear not. Here’s a list of areas in New York City from which you can pay tribute.

Tribute In Light – Manhattan

On Wednesday, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum will set up twin beams of light that shoot four miles into the sky. The public art installation debuted six months after the events of September 11, and has been reproduced every year since. The installation be open to the public at 3 p.m. EST, and remain open until midnight t. Those who can’t make it to the installation needn’t worry, as it can be seen from an estimated 60 miles away. Click here for more details.

Public Showing of ‘2001’ Video – Various Locations

For those who a bit more history about the September 11 attacks, be sure and check out the public screenings of Wolfgang Staehle’s video work, 2001. According to EFlux, Staehle’s work “explores the dynamics, sensations, and implications of connectivity,” and uses modern technology to replace “painting, photography, and film” with a sequence of digital images transmitted in real time.

The video will be displayed at six locations on Wednesday, including St. John the Divine Cathedral, Brooklyn Historical Society, Queens Museum, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, and Monmouth University.

Candlelight Vigil – Queens

The Candlelight Vigil of Queens, Inc. will host a vigil for those who died on September 11. The vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Garden in Juniper Valley Park, Queens. Those who wish to participate should meet under the flag pole near 78th Street. Click here for additional details.

Memorial Ceremony – World Trade Center

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will be holding a memorial ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. EST. The ceremony will include a reading of the names who were lost during the September 11 attacks. The reading of the names will be for family members. The museum will also livestream the ceremony here or on Facebook, so those who are unable to attend or won’t be in the area can still experience it. The ceremony wraps up at noon, at which time the plaza will open up for the aforementioned Tribute In Light.

9/11 Memorial and Ground Zero Walking Tour – New York City

This informative tour will take you through the events that lead up to the attacks on the World Trade Center.Your guide will take you through the 9/11 Memorial, St Paul’s Church and the Fireman’s Memorial, as well as the New York Stock Exchange. The tour will also include entrance to the 9/11 museum. Click here for ticket prices, which start at $22.

‘Remembering 9/11’ Presentation – The Bronx

This multimedia presentation will be held at the Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center in the Bronx. The presentation will be given by professor Victor Maestro, who was the first responder to the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993. Over the course of an hour, Maestro will connect his experiences with the eventual attacks on September 11. Click here for details and directions.

Narrators of 9/11 – Brooklyn

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Historical Society will host a panel of writers to discuss their work and writing on the September 11 attacks. The panel includes Jonathan Dee, author of The Locals, Garrett M. Graff, author of The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11, and Giannina Braschi, author of United States of Banana. The panel will be moderated by Jessica Chen, the Senior Director of Public and Professional Programs at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The event is free and will start at 7 p.m. EST. Click here to RSVP.