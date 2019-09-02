Sharena Islam Nancy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old woman whose husband says was working as a ride share driver, is accused in the kidnapping of Nalani Johnson, a 2-year-old girl who is missing in Pennsylvania. An Amber Alert was issued in Nalani’s disappearance. The child has not yet been found, and the details that have emerged are confusing and bizarre.

The Allegheny County Police Department reported in a news release that “the driver of the Toyota Yaris sedan involved in this incident, Sharena Islam Nancy, is lodged in the Allegheny County jail awaiting arraignment after being charged with the following offenses:

• Kidnapping of a minor

• Interference with custody of children

• Concealment of whereabouts of a child.”

1. Sharena Nancy Accused Nalani’s Father of Selling the Child for $10,000

Despite the arrest, police say they are still searching for Nalani. According to KDKA-TV, Sharena Nancy told police that Nalani’s father “sold Nalani to someone else for $10,000 and Nancy was to drive the girl 20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 22.” She claimed that she gave the girl to two women in “a silver SUV with an out-of-state license plate,” according to KDKA.

Police said in a news release that the FBI has joined in the search for the little girl.

“The Allegheny County Police, FBI and the PA State Police will continue to vigorously investigate this matter to determine the whereabouts of Nalani Johnson. Again, we ask anyone who may have seen anything of interest in this matter to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. We can also be reached via our social media sites,” they wrote in the news release.

On Sept. 1, 2019, police announced that they continued “to investigate the disappearance of two-year-old Nalani Johnson, who was abducted yesterday in Penn Hills. During our investigation, we developed information that the 2017 black Toyota Yaris, bearing PA license plate KLW3926, travelled to the Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont areas of Westmoreland County during the 5:30 to 7:30 PM time frame.”

The court records state that during an interview with authorities, “Nancy said that Johnson ‘sold’ Jane Doe (Nalani) to an unnamed individual for $10,000. According to Nancy, Johnson asked her (Nancy) to drive Jane Doe ’20 minutes’ from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22. Nancy said that Johnson showed her a photograph of a black female and told her this individual would ‘flag’ her down along that route and Nancy was to turn Jane Doe over to the woman.”

She told detectives that “she did as Paul Johnson instructed her and encountered a silver SUV with out of state plates parked on the berm of the road with its four way flashers on. Nancy stated that the name of the state on the registration plate was written in cursive. A black female was standing beside the vehicle and a second black female was inside the vehicle.”

Nancy told investigators, according to the court documents, that she “gave Jane Doe to the woman standing beside the vehicle, along with the car seat. Nancy said that she drove near Blairsville and then turned around. Nancy said that she then drove to Monroeville, sat in her car and smoked cigarettes while talking on the phone with her husband, who currently lives in Bangladesh.”

2. For His Part, Nalani’s Father Claimed She Was ‘Abducted by a Female’ Who Turned Out to Be Sharena Nancy

On Aug. 31, 2019, the Penn Hills Police “were alerted to a possible child abduction in their community. They responded and met with the biological father of the missing child,” the news release says.

“The father explained that his two-year-old daughter was abducted by a female and that female fled in a car with the child. The Penn Hills Police requested the assistance of the Child Abduction Response Team (CART) and an amber alert was issued. CART is comprised of FBI agents and Allegheny County Police detectives. They responded and initiated an investigation,” the release continues.

“The female alleged to have abducted the child, and her car, were located shortly after and she is currently in the company of investigators.” That’s the woman later identified as Sharena Nancy. According to KDKA-TV, Nalani’s father is Paul Johnson, and he alleged that he was in a car with Nalani and Sharena, but Sharena drove off with the child once he got out. He called police and they found the vehicle with Nancy in it, but no Nalani.

3. Sharena’s Husband Says She Worked as a Ride Share Driver

Raihan Uddin is the husband of Sharena Nancy. He told KDKA-TV that she was “working as a ride-share driver Saturday night” and says she didn’t tell him anything about a child, even though they talked that night.

Police say there were ride share stickers on the car’s windshield. “The vehicle used during this incident was a 2017 black Toyota Yaris hatchback with Lyft and Uber stickers in the front passenger side windshield,” they say.

“The Allegheny County Police have assumed the lead role in the investigation and are being assisted by the FBI,” police added.

Uber told KDKA-TV reporter Chris Hoffman that no one with Sharena Nancy’s name “took trips on the app this past weekend.” Lyft released this statement to Hoffman, “While this incident did not happen on the Lyft platform, these allegations are deeply disturbing. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we have permanently banned this individual from driving with Lyft.”

4. Nancy Is Married With a Daughter But Her Husband Was Deported to India

#BREAKING: Police say the woman in custody, Sharena Nancy, told them that the girl’s father instructed her to pass her off to an unnamed woman— who would flag down her car. Nancy told police the toddler’s father said he “sold” her to an unnamed woman for $10,000. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/taCBLiczu8 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 2, 2019

Uddin further told KDKA that he spoke to Nancy the night of the alleged abduction but she didn’t mention a child.

“She has me on the dashboard, so I mean I saw the car – the whole thing. She called the video off, but I still could hear her,” he said to the television station, which added that Uddin lives in India because he was deported. They were married in 2018, and he lives with their daughter in India, according to the television station, but Nancy sends them money.

WPXI-TV described Sharena Nancy as “a 25-year-old Indian-American woman with black hair and brown eyes.” That description was put out initially when police were looking for Nancy.

Nancy is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, according to jail records.

5. Police Say the Abduction occurred at a Local Intersection

#BREAKING overnight: Driver in missing child case arrested & charged. Sharena Nancy claims she was instructed to hand off missing Nalani Johnson to another woman. She claims the child’s father sold her for $10 grand. Dad not charged. Stay with @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/I4gNP5Lpmf — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 2, 2019

The police news release provided these additional details:

“The abduction occurred at the intersection of Bryant Road and Prescott Road in Penn Hills. Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that the female drove to Monroeville shortly thereafter. The car was spotted near the intersection of Route 48 and Route 22 at approximately 5:13 PM yesterday,” they wrote.

“The child’ name is Nalani Johnson. She is described as a black female with a light complexion, who will be two years old in September. She has short curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a skirt with a floral pattern and black sandals. She is of average height and weight for a child that age and goes by the nickname ‘Mooh.'”