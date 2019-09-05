South Carolina Hurricane Dorian Outage Maps

Duke Energy said it expects 700,000 to lose power in the Carolinas as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Dominion said its hoping for the best but planning for the worst.
Dorian is expected to bring hurricane and tropical storm-force winds and rain in the coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions of the Carolinas.
Duke has crews ready to respond.
Dominion too has crews.
Because power outages are a given.
Dominion and Duke Power update their website and shares on social media the latest information about plans for restoring power once it goes out. And hopefully, updating communities about when they can expect the lights to come back on.
For some, a power outage is an inconvenience, at best, and for others, life threatening at worst. People who require electrically-powered medical equipment for example would be particularity vulnerable.
Here’s an outage map for the entire state.
With widespread power outages as a result of Hurricane Dorian anticipated, here’s what you need to know:
For Dominion & Duke Customers, Report Your Power Outage. Don’t Assume the Utility Knows You’re Without Electricity
The whole block is without power so the utility company knows that, right? Maybe not. Power companies find out there’s an outage when it’s reported.
There’s a number of ways to let them know you’re without power. If/when the lights go out let them know right away.
Duke customers call 800-769-3766 or go online and report it when the lights go out.
Dominion customers call 1-888-333-4465 or go online to report an outage.
Outage Maps are Updated Regularly
The Dominion interactive, area-wide outage map shows where all the outages are.
It’s also the place the utility reminds people that they need to report their outages: “Is your power out? It is important to report your outage, even if you see outages already reported in your area. Reporting is easy. Just call our automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or you can report your outage online.”
Duke also updates its outage map. Check outages here. Get the Duke outage app for your smartphone here. Or sign up for alerts here.