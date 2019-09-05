South Carolina Hurricane Dorian Outage Maps

Duke Energy said it expects 700,000 to lose power in the Carolinas as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Dominion said its hoping for the best but planning for the worst.

Dorian is expected to bring hurricane and tropical storm-force winds and rain in the coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions of the Carolinas.

Duke has crews ready to respond.

Aerial footage from our drone team shows about 1,500 Duke Energy and partner utility workers descending on Florence, S.C. from the western Carolinas and beyond to assist with impacts from #Dorian. pic.twitter.com/ql6lSqzlL3 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 4, 2019

Dominion too has crews.

We've brought in 600+ off-system crew members from TN, GA, AR, KY, LA, NC, OK & AL to help our team with storm restoration efforts in SC. Monitor and report power outages quickly & easily at https://t.co/dx5HnrEXTd on a mobile device. Stay safe! #Dorian #scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/2gHYWfoPFQ — Dominion Energy South Carolina (@domenergysc) September 4, 2019

Because power outages are a given.

Dominion and Duke Power update their website and shares on social media the latest information about plans for restoring power once it goes out. And hopefully, updating communities about when they can expect the lights to come back on.

For some, a power outage is an inconvenience, at best, and for others, life threatening at worst. People who require electrically-powered medical equipment for example would be particularity vulnerable.

Here’s an outage map for the entire state.

With widespread power outages as a result of Hurricane Dorian anticipated, here’s what you need to know:

For Dominion & Duke Customers, Report Your Power Outage. Don’t Assume the Utility Knows You’re Without Electricity

The whole block is without power so the utility company knows that, right? Maybe not. Power companies find out there’s an outage when it’s reported.

There’s a number of ways to let them know you’re without power. If/when the lights go out let them know right away.

Hurricane #Dorian will bring powerful winds and significant rain to the Carolinas potentially causing 700,000+ power outages. Crews will begin repairs when it is safe. We urge customers to plan ahead & prepare for extended outages. https://t.co/0xPguJvmlc pic.twitter.com/xEdy1oETsa — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 4, 2019

Duke customers call 800-769-3766 or go online and report it when the lights go out.

Our crews will continue to respond to power outages as we head into the overnight hours & will continue working as long as it's safe. Stay away from downed power lines & report at 1-888-333-4465. Report outages at https://t.co/ci4OkWB1Oq #Dorian #scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/4WaYDLdUEU — Dominion Energy South Carolina (@domenergysc) September 4, 2019

Dominion customers call 1-888-333-4465 or go online to report an outage.

Outage Maps are Updated Regularly

The Dominion interactive, area-wide outage map shows where all the outages are.

It’s also the place the utility reminds people that they need to report their outages: “Is your power out? It is important to report your outage, even if you see outages already reported in your area. Reporting is easy. Just call our automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or you can report your outage online.”

Duke also updates its outage map. Check outages here. Get the Duke outage app for your smartphone here. Or sign up for alerts here.