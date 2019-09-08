Steve Kroft Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Steve Kroft announced he would retire from 60 Minutes in May. Kroft is 74 years old.

Kroft was born August 22, 1945 in Kokomo, Indiana. His height is not known. Kroft was the longest-tenured journalist on 60 Minutes when he announced his retirement. He is known for his hard-hitting investigative pieces, many of which won prestigious awards.

Kroft won the Edward R. Murrow Award in 2018 for a 60 Minutes episode, “The Isle of Eigg,” which explored the independent culture of an island off the Scottish coast. He won Emmy Awards in 2014, 2010, 2003, 2001, 1999 and 1994, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

“He was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Kokomo, Ind., and was graduated from Syracuse University in 1967 with a bachelor of science degree,” his CBS biography says. “He was honored by his alma mater in 1992 with the George Arents Medal, the highest honor the university gives to an alumnus. Kroft earned a master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Indiana University. He served with the United States Army in Vietnam as a correspondent and photographer for Pacific Stars and Stripes. Kroft is married to journalist Jennet Conant. They live in New York and have a son, John Conant Kroft.”

Kroft Is Retiring From ’60 Minutes’ at Age 74

Steve Kroft's advice for journalism students Students should be prepared to work hard. Natural "attrition" is a factor in journalism, but "the ones that stay learn a lot."

In a tribute to his career, which is airing on an hour-long special of 60 Minutes at 7/6C Sunday, September 8, his longtime colleague, Leslie Stahl, teased him about his age.

“You gave us depth. You brought 60 Minutes to places that no other television journalism could have gone without you, and I think we still need it, and a lot of us are very unhappy that you’re leaving,” she said. “And we don’t think 74 is old. Some of us, anyway.”

Stahl is 77.

During his 30 years with 60 Minutes and long career with CBS, he has won many awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kroft filed nearly 500 stories for 60 Minutes.

Kroft Said He Respects People Who Retire ‘On Top’

In Final '60 Minutes' Appearance, Steve Kroft Explains Why He's Retiring

When Kroft announced his retirement in May, he said he has respect for people who leave their professions when they are “on top.”

“I’ve always … had great amount of respect for people who’ve left their professions when they were on top,” Kroft told Deadline. “I felt that this was the time for me to go, that there were other things that I wanted to do that I still had the energy to do…”

“Few journalists have achieved the impact and recognition that Steve Kroft’s 60 Minutes work has generated for nearly three decades,” Kroft’s CBS profile said. “The five-time Peabody Award winner delivered his first report for the broadcast in September 1989; the 2018-2019 season is his 30th on 60 Minutes.”

Kroft lives in Sag Harbor, New York with his wife, author Jennet Conant. The couple has one son, John Conant Kroft, who is an actor. Kroft is retiring with a net worth of $25 million.

