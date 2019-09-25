Stop Calling Me Orange & Impeachmint Recipes Lead the Trump Memes

When Nancy Pelosi announced that she would seek a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, social media couldn’t stop making memes and tweets. The possible impeachment is a serious situation, but sometimes jokes are needed even in the most serious of times. Among the leading jokes was a revival of the “Stop Calling Me Orange” meme along with a lot of searches and tweets about Trump Impeachmint recipes.

The ‘Stop Calling Me Orange’ Meme Resurfaced

One of the first memes to surface was an old Stop Calling Me Orange meme. It reads: “Stop Calling Me Orange. #Impeach.” It’s a play on words, with the idea that Trump is saying “I’m Peach” (not orange) but it’s actually asking to be impeached.

The joke’s been around awhile. You can find it in tweets all the way back to early 2017 or before that.

But of course, they’re resurfacing again.

At one point #ImpeachTheMF was #3 trending in the U.S.

#impeachthemf Me when I see another impeach hashtag on the top 20 trends pic.twitter.com/sg9tHYnxWn — Flurzzlenaut 🏳️‍🌈 (@flurzzlenaut) September 25, 2019

People Searched for Impeachmints & Tweeted Impeachmint Recipes

One of the top searches after the impeachment inquiry was announced was a search for Trump impeachmints. And right along with that were tweets sharing recipes for Trump Impeachmint drinks and desserts.

Trump impeachmints are actually peach-flavored mints that you can buy on Amazon. The description reads: “Do you bad-mouth people? Drop one of these peach flavored mints on your tongue and you’ll make friends. Create a better environment! Trust us. It’s time to get rid of that offensive mouth. It’s practically criminal. Really. It’s got to go.”

One tin costs $4.95 and they have a 4.5 star rating on Amazon with 59 reviews.

But those weren’t the only Impeachmints people were interested in. On Twitter, a lot of Impeachmint recipes were shared. There was this recipe for ImPeachmint Ice Cream.

So Rich, So Delicious, I scream, You Scream, we all Scream.. ImPeachmint Ice Cream! Enjoy!!👍👊❤ pic.twitter.com/QiNWv5fqjz — Khati (@mbla807) September 24, 2019

And this refreshing recipe for The ImPeachmint was shared. It calls for vodka, peach soju, Peach La Croix, and peach puree.

Repost for #impeachment inquiry day. The ImPeachmint 2oz Peach Soju

1oz Vodka

2oz Peach La Croix

Splash of peach puree Garnish with a mint sprig and a peach wedge. Enjoy all you beautiful people from #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/6ZPgAAX8ac — Merlin Love (@SmokingHamlet) September 25, 2019

Some people were quick to celebrate with ImpeachMint Punch.

Celebrating Impeachment Day with Impeachmint Punch at Beans HQ 🍹🍾 🎉😎 pic.twitter.com/TyUDwsnpqF — The Daily Beans Podcast (@dailybeanspod) September 25, 2019

If drinks aren’t your style, some people are making double chocolate impeachmint cookies.

I made double chocolate impeachmint cookies for the party!!! pic.twitter.com/gEhoYzc19A — Michigan Jeanmarie (@michiganjean) September 25, 2019

And despite rumors circulating again that Ben & Jerry’s made an Impeachmint flavored ice cream, Snopes still rates that rumor as false.

Of course, despite all the jokes, this is a serious time in America.

Political leaders are seeking to know if President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy into investigating Joe Biden and his family, The Washington Post reported. The allegation is that Trump might have withheld $250 million in aid until they agreed to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump, meanwhile, has said that he never said he would only offer military aid if the country investigated Biden. Trump says that he will release unredacted transcripts of his phone call that will defend his side.

Vice President Mike Pence has said that everything is a distraction from possible wrongdoing by Joe Biden. In a talk with Fox News, he referenced a 2016 comment by Biden about withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees until the President of Ukraine agreed to fire its prosecutor. Some have alleged that the prosecutor was investigating a company tied to Hunter Biden at the time.

With all that in mind, some Democrats are now pressing for impeachment proceedings. Republicans are not convinced. It’s not clear what will happen next.

