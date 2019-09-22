Times Square Area Fire Reported on 45th St.: Videos & Photos

There are reports of a Times Square area fire on 45th St., according to the New York Fire Department and videos and photos that circulated on social media. The reports came in on the morning of September 22, 2019. No injuries were reported, but it was an “all-hands fire.”

They show large plumes of smoke emerging from the scene in a building not far from the Hyatt and well-known theaters, and people gathering in the streets to gape, as well as a large law enforcement response.

The New York Fire Department confirmed the blaze on Twitter, writing, “#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported.” Hyatt Centric Times Square New York is located at 135 W 45th St, New York, NY., nearby, but photos circulated by the Fire Department showed them outside Lunney’s Pub (it’s not clear where in the building the fire was, though.) The building at 145 West 45 St. is near prominent theaters. It’s a building constructed in 1911 with 12 floors.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

The visible smoke plumes and fire department response drew the attention of onlookers. “Major fire activity at times square. Earlier there were huge smoke plumes billowing up from a building,” wrote one woman. An FDNYFire alert on Twitter read, “MAN ALL HANDS 145 W 45 ST, HIGH RISE FIRE IN DUCT WORK.”

Major fire activity at times square. Earlier there were huge smoke plumes billowing up from a building. #nyc pic.twitter.com/fM4FdBlNGI — olivia (@okayhomies) September 22, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Showed the Smoke & Fire Department Response to the Area

Fire at times square pic.twitter.com/LyjozFYa5O — ivan rana (@ranaivan) September 22, 2019

People shared photos and videos on social media. One reported a large plume of smoke, possibly rising from a rooftop.

A large plume of smoke is rising from a rooftop fire near Times Square. pic.twitter.com/LALoZxiUdz — Citizen New York (@CitizenAppNYC) September 22, 2019

The website for the hotel at an address nearby describes it as: “With a stay at Hyatt Centric Times Square New York, you’ll be centrally located in New York, steps from Broadway and Town Hall. This 4.5-star hotel is close to Times Square and Rockefeller Center.” But the fire is not at the hotel; it’s nearby. Still, one man wrote on Twitter: “Had to evacuate the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare for a reported emergency in the area of the 25th floor. We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down.”

He shared videos on Twitter.

Video evacuation scene with visible smoke from upper floors at the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/ioVAUndLc9 — Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019

Had to evacuate the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare for a reported emergency in the area of the 25th floor. We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/NDtPhQmJB6 — Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019

Other people shared videos also.

Fire in times square! pic.twitter.com/sr4bK2Nd9l — ivan rana (@ranaivan) September 22, 2019

One man wrote on Twitter that the fire was “in duct work of office building next to Lyceum Theater — 145 W. 45 St.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the fire.

