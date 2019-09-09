Todd Palin, Sarah Palin’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Todd Palin has filed for divorce from former governor of Alaska and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, according to a report by the Anchorage Daily News.

According to the publication, Palin filed for divorce from his wife of 31 years on Friday, September 6, in Anchorage Superior Court. He cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

Sarah has not given a statement on the divorce, nor has Palin. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sarah Palin Was Elected Governor of Alaska in 2006, & Left the Post in 2009; Todd Was Called the ‘First Dude’ of Alaska

Sarah Palin served as the Governor of Alaska from 2006-2009. She’s also most famous for running as a vice presidential candidate with presidential candidate John McCain in the 2008 election. They lost fo Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Though Sarah has kept a low profile in recent years, she’s still stayed in the public eye through her various book tours and speaking/publicity events. As seen in the photo above, Todd has often been by Sarah’s side at these events in recent years.

2. Todd & Sarah Were High School Sweethearts; They Have Five Children Together

Todd Palin married Sarah, then known as Sarah Heath, in 1988. They were high school sweethearts who eloped after college, according to an archived article by The Christian Science Monitor. Over their 31 years of marriage, they had five kids together: Track Bristol, Willow, Piper, and Trig. They also have at least five grandchildren.

3. Todd & Sarah Were Involved in a Domestic Violence Charge Against Their Oldest Son in 2017

Todd & Sarah’s oldest son, Track has been arrested three times in approximately three years for domestic violence-related charges. In 2017, one such charge came after Sarah called the authorities to report that her son was behaving strangely, The Washington Post reports.

A police affidavit reported Sarah as having said on the phone that her son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.” When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Todd bleeding from the head, the publication reports.

The affidavit further stated that Track had broken a window to get inside of the Palin residence and had assaulted his father upon entering. Authorities eventually detained Track; per The Washington Post, Track later told authorities that his father had pointed a gun at him through a window of the house when he’d first arrived.

The affidavit reads in part,

“Track stated he told Todd to shoot him several times. Track said Todd tapped the barrel of the gun on the window so he punched the window breaking the window. Track stated he then went through the broken window and disarmed Todd and put him on the ground…Todd sustained injuries to his face and head in direct result of being hit by Track’s fists. Todd had blood from several cuts on his head and had liquid coming from his ear.”

Following news of the incident, a rep for the Palins released the following statement: “Given the nature of actions addressed [Saturday] night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further. They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”

4. Todd Was Rumored to Be Filing for Divorce at One Point in 2011

In 2011, rumors of a divorce filing between Todd and Sarah Palin circulated through the internet, amid the release of a book written by Joe McGinniss about the former governor. The book, The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin, alleged that Sarah had engaged in a romantic affair with her husband’s longtime former business partner.

McGinniss was a neighbor to the Palins for a period of time; during that time, Sarah took to Facebook to accuse the writer of peeping on her daughter, Piper. She wrote,”Here he is – about 15 feet away on the neighbor’s rented deck overlooking my children’s play area and my kitchen window. Wonder what kind of material he’ll gather while overlooking Piper’s bedroom, my little garden, and the family’s swimming hole?”

Per CBS News, McGinnis responded to Palin’s comments by calling them “revolting.” He said, “I’m not observing them at all. I’m here to talk to people who’ve known them for forty years in Wasilla. I don’t care how they behave in their backyard. And I don’t care what they do in the privacy of their own home. And I don’t care what their children do.”

He added, “If I lived here and did something creepy, if I did what Sarah Palin is suggesting that I moved here because I had some desire to do, that would be creepy.”

5. Sarah Has Shared Many Family Memories of Todd & Their Children on Instagram Over the Years

Though Todd doesn’t have a very robust social media presence, his wife has shared many photos of their marriage and their children on her Instagram.