Tremaine Jackson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tremaine Jackson, an Arizona state trooper, has been accused of 61 counts of sex-related, kidnapping and fraud charges, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In a news release on September 10, 2019, DPS explained that the arrest came “after investigating complaints made by the public.” Jackson is 43-years-old. The charges included sexual abuse, sexual extortion, kidnapping, harassment and fraud. Authorities have now established an online complaint form that can be used by anyone else who believes they were victimized by Jackson.

DPS Colonel Frank Milstead said in a press conference that the Arizona Department of Public Safety is a “proud and venerable organization with a storied past. Most of the employees serve Arizona with pride and integrity.” He added: “We are keenly aware of our position in society, that we operate with public trust and sentiment… when one of our own betrays public trust or breaks the law, we respond swiftly and without regret. We are as open and transparent as the law allows. That is why we are here today, to talk about one of the troopers in our command who has broken the law and betrayed the public trust.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jackson Is Accused of Abusing a Woman During a Traffic Stop

Authorities have alleged that the crimes occurred during traffic stops.

“The complaint alleged Jackson committed an act of sexual assault against a woman during a traffic stop. Jackson was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was immediately initiated. During the course of the investigation, additional victims were discovered,” the DPS release says.

Milstead said, “Trooper Jackson was using his position…to bargain leniency for favor. As the director of this agency, I implore anyone who has had contact with Trooper Jackson…who may have been victimized either by commentary or physical action by Trooper Jackson, please come forward.”

According to Milstead, authorities believe that Jackson “was using his position of authority to extort sexual favor from…the women of the traffic stops.”

Authorities stressed that they think there are possibly additional victims.

2. Jackson Has Been Fired & Is Accused of ‘Many Felonies’

BREAKING: 43-year-old Arizona State Trooper Tremaine Jackson was arrested on 61 counts of sex-related, kidnapping and fraud charges @KVOA pic.twitter.com/pAf7WSji4r — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) September 10, 2019

Authorities say that Tremaine Jackson has been fired. According to KTAR-TV, Jackson is accused of using “his position to extort sexual favors from women he pulled over.” He has been on leave since June 2019.

Milstead said that in May authorities were investigating a complaint of inappropriate commentary. While they were investigating that, a second complaint came in alleging sexual abuse as well as inappropriate commentary.

The colonel said that Tremaine had tarnished the agency and “victimized” women.

3. Tremaine Jackson Worked in the Metro Motors District

According to DPS, so far, eight victims have been identified. “Jackson worked for AZDPS for 13 years and was most recently assigned to the department’s Metro Motors District,” DPS explained. That’s located in the Phoenix area.

In early June, the department received “a complaint of misconduct against Jackson.” Col. Frank Milstead said in a press conference that DPS has been interviewing women Jackson pulled over. According to 12News, the oldest accusation dates to 2018.

“We believe this may not be all of our victims,” Milstead said.

4. Milstead Declared That DPS Officials Are ‘Horrified’ & Jackson Is Also Accused of Forgery

Complaint Form Regarding Tremaine Jackson https://t.co/OCBdeUTHEv — Adam Christian (@Breaking144) September 10, 2019

Milstead said most of Jackson’s alleged crimes were committed during traffic stops.

“We’re horrified, we’re absolutely horrified,” Milstead said. He added that all accusers are female, and that Jackson was uniformed and on duty when the accusations occurred.

He’s accused of falsifying departmental worksheets and/or citations. The kidnapping allegations stem from Jackson being accused of keeping people for extra time when they weren’t under arrest. Milstead didn’t want to give away the modus operandi in full while the case is investigated, including how “physical” the crimes were.

5. Authorities Listed Charges Ranging From Sexual Abuse to Unlawful Imprisonment

JUST IN: Arizona DPS Trooper arrested on 61 sex-related and kidnapping charges DPS also believes there are more victims out there.

DETAILS: https://t.co/Afvf8kNan5 pic.twitter.com/AHzQVom9PX — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) September 10, 2019

The release lists these charges and says that Jackson will be booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail on them:

ARS § 13-1404.A. – Sexual Abuse; Two Counts

ARS § 13-1404.A. – Attempted Sexual Abuse; Two Counts

ARS § 13-1406.A. – Attempted Sexual Assault; One Count

ARS § 13-1428.A. (3) – Sexual Extortion; Two Counts

ARS § 13-1428.A. (2) – Sexual Extortion; Two Counts

ARS § 13-1412.A. – Unlawful Sexual Conduct; Peace Officers; Four Counts

ARS § 13-1303.A. – Unlawful Imprisonment; Eight Counts

ARS § 13-1304.A. (3) – Kidnapping; Eight Counts

ARS § 13-2921.A.1 – Harassment; Four Counts

ARS § 13-2002.A. (1) (3) – Forgery; Eight Counts

ARS § 13-2310.A. – Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices; Five Counts

ARS § 13-2311.A. – Fraudulent Schemes and Practices; Willful Concealment; Seven Counts

ARS § 13-2407.A.1. – Tampering with a Public Record; Eight Counts

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety deeply regrets the reprehensible acts perpetrated by Tremaine Jackson. Jackson broke all trust with the community and the Department. We will continue to investigate any new leads or information,” said Milstead, AZDPS Director, in the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the AZDPS at: 602-223-2389 or submit information online at: azdps.gov/Jackson.