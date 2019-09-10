Thousands Pack Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina Rally [PHOTOS]

Thousands packed the Expo Center where President Donald Trump hosted his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally tonight for his 2020 Presidential campaign. Many people had to stay outside once the venue was closed and watch in an overflow area. There were about 5,500 people on the inside, which was the venue’s maximum capacity for tonight, and many more outside in the overflow area. Read on to see crowd photos and learn more.

The rally tonight was held at the Crown Expo Center on Coliseum Drive. It was originally going to be at Fayetteville Regional Airport, but the location was changed on September 6.

The Crown Expo Center has a crowd size capacity of 7,000. (The nearby Crown Coliseum can seat 13,500.) However, not all of the Expo Center was available tonight. Max capacity for the event tonight is 5,500, the Fayetteville Observer noted. About 90 minutes before the event they were already at 3,500.

Max capacity for the event tonight is 5,500. As of about 30-40 minutes ago the estimate in the building was 3,500 — Paul Woolverton (@FO_Woolverton) September 9, 2019

By 30 minutes or so before the event was supposed to begin, the doors to the Expo Center were closed, as the crowd had reached capacity. People still in line had to join the overflow crowd and watch on a large screen outside.

Doors closed to the people still looking to come inside Crown Expo Center for Trump rally in Fatetteville. Soon after they turned around to watch proceedings from large monitor outside. A man in Trump cap said they were told the center was full. "A damn shame," another guy said. pic.twitter.com/tiPLDlmrUd — FayettevilleObserver (@fayobserver) September 9, 2019

Since the capacity for tonight was 5,500, it’s safe to say that more than 5,500 attended tonight’s rally, with many more gathered outside in the overflow area. Capacity was reached before the event even began and a large number of people had to watch outside.

Video of the crowd from the press area of the rear side of the space at the #FayTrump rally

Looks like the audience is reaching near the max capacity of 5500#nc09 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/aZ8eCOAEd4 — Paul Woolverton (@FO_Woolverton) September 9, 2019

Reporters at the scene also said that the capacity was nearing 5,500 about 30 minutes before the event started.

Some people didn’t stay for the overflow crowd but left, saying the rally was full.

People leaving the @CrownComplexNC say the Trump rally is full. pic.twitter.com/jA8rESkLaQ — Steve DeVane (@WriterDeVane) September 9, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. was one of the first speakers and he warmed up the crowd while they waited for Trump to arrive.

Some protesters were there tonight too, but they didn’t get permits so they were asked to leave.

Authorities from Cumberland County ask protesters to leave because they don’t have a permit to protest at the #TrumpRally in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/fKAkSWWLYI — Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) September 9, 2019

The rally was intended to get people excited about voting in a special elections race in North Carolina tomorrow, News Observer reported. When Rep. Walter Jones died, it opened up a seat in the 3rd District. Republican Greg Murphy is running against Democrat Allen Thomas, Constitution Party member Greg Holt, and Libertarian Tim Harris.

There’s also a race for the 9th District, whose results were nullified by the state elections board in November after issues with absentee ballots. In that race, Democrat Dan McCready is running against Republican Dan Bishop. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party member Allen Smith are also running.

Vice President Mike Pence also spoke today.

One guy in the crowd traveled nearly four hours to attend the rally today.

Some people are starting to file out. This is not unusual for these big rallies that go late. Some folks have come from a long way. One guy Trump interacted with in the audience said he was from Rutherford County – that's almost four hours away. #FayTrump — Myron B. Pitts ❄️ (@FOmyronpitts) September 10, 2019

Here’s another video of the crowd.

The Trump Crowd At Fayetteville North Carolina right now

Many more outside of the Venue watching on Big screens pic.twitter.com/IuzYyhRPHu — stevex7b (@stevex7b) September 10, 2019

Some supporters made their own signs.

A man wearing a World War II veteran hat was also at the rally. A woman in the audience said he was 100.

A “women for Trump” waves over a man wearing a World War II veteran hat. Another lady in the audience tells me he’s 100. #FayTrump pic.twitter.com/W7QAowPLFG — RachaelRiley (@RachaelRiley85) September 10, 2019

And here’s another crowd photo from tonight’s rally, showing a packed venue.

Packed house ready to rally for @realDonaldTrump in Fayetteville, North Carolina!! pic.twitter.com/JpNTwOZ8fb — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 9, 2019

