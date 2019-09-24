Trump Impeachment & Re-Election Betting Odds Change After Pelosi Announcement

Nancy Pelosi has just called for a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. This has increased the betting odds that Trump will be impeached and removed from office. But the chances of Trump being impeached are much higher than the chances of removal. And many people still believe that Trump’s re-election odds are high. Here are the latest updates on predictions and betting odds.

PredictIt Shows a Spike in the Betting Odds of Trump Being Impeached

The odds that Trump will be impeached in his first term have been increasing ever since the Ukraine allegations surfaced. The price of a “yes” share on Predictit is now 58 cents compared to 42 cents earlier today. This represents a 58 percent chance the House will vote on impeachment charges against Trump. This does not indicate the chance of removal, since removal requires a 2/3 Senate vote convicting Trump of the impeachment allegations.

As you can see in the PredictIt chart below, Trump’s betting odds for being impeached have increased significantly in just the last week.

Now compare that to the price change over the last 24 hours for Trump being impeached in his first term. You can see a steady increase:

And There’s a Drop in the Betting Odds that Trump Will Complete His Term

There are some interesting additional betting odds on PredictIt concerning Trump. One asks if Trump will be President at the end of 2019. Since today’s announcement, those odds have gone down. The price of a “yes” share on Predictit is now recorded at 90 cents (although the chart shows the price being lower.) That still represents a 90 percent chance that he will be in office, according to betting odds. But it also shows that predictions for this are getting lower and lower. Here’s a look at the price over the last seven days:

It’s been more up-and-down if you look at the price over the last 24 hours though. The rules read: “Donald Trump shall be president of the United States at 11:59:59 p.m. (ET) on December 31, 2019. PredictIt’s decisions and determinations under this rule shall be at PredictIt’s sole discretion and shall be final. End Date: 12/31/2019 12:00 AM (ET)”

A new prediction market asks how many articles of impeachment the House will pass against Trump by March 31. This one’s just getting started.

Still, Betting Odds Are Low that the Senate Will Convict Trump

A bigger one is whether or not the Senate will convict Trump on impeachment. This one is tougher because a conviction requires 2/3 Senate majority, which would require 20 Republican Senators to vote for impeachment.

So far the “yes” price is 13 cents. That represents a 13 percent chance that he will be convicted by the Senate. Pretty low at this point.

Odds Watch Has a Live Tracker

Meanwhile, Odds Watch has an interesting live tracker for betting odds regarding Trump from Betfair. It’s auto-generated periodically and shows the current percentage chance that Trump will leave office before the end of his first term. The current betting odds are at a 20 percent chance on Betfair.

But just a few minutes later, you can see that those odds were growing again.

You can track the results live here.

OddsShark Said Trump’s Odds of Winning the Election Remained the Same Immediately after Pelosi’s Announcement

Meanwhile, OddsShark published Warren’s odds of winning the 2020 election as improving after the possibility of a Trump impeachment inquiry. Bovada showed Trump’s re-election odds moving from +105 to +110 after news of the whistleblower report surfaced. Warren’s odds, meanwhile, moved from +400 to +375. This was on September 23.

Immediately after Pelosi’s announcement, Trump’s odds remained at +110, OddsShark noted. This could change in the coming days, so it will be worth watching closely.

After Pelosi’s announcement, Trump’s odds were still at +110 of winning the election. Warren’s were +375, Biden’s were +550, and Bernie Sanders’ were +1100. Next was Andrew Yang at +1500.

