Utah Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [September 16]

Fires are still a problem in Utah today, with some new fires recently being reported including the Francis Fire in Layton City that is leading to some evacuations near Adams Canyon. Here is a list of the major active fires on Monday, September 16, 2019 according to Utah Fire Info, NIFC.gov, Inciweb, and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. Read on to learn more details and see maps of the fires in the Utah area.

You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below. Note that Utah Fire’s map is not always updated quickly, so it should be cross-referenced with Inciweb’s map too. Newer fires may take time to show up on either map. Utah Fire Info’s Twitter account also provides good and timely updates.

You can also see a map of Utah fires in Inciweb’s map here. An embedded version from Google Maps that shows the Inciweb-listed fires in Utah is below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map to see the Utah fires.

Read on for details about individual fires in the state. They’re listed in alphabetical order.

Blacksmith Fork Prescribed Fire

This fire is a planned 2,700-acre fire to mitigate potential problems with unplanned fires in the future.

Chessman Canyon Fire

This fire is being managed by the National Park Service. It’s listed on Inciweb and Utah Fire Info’s map. The fire is 120 acres and located in the Cedar Breaks National Monument region.

This fire was caused by lightning. A news release on September 16 noted that it’s in a part of the wilderness that’s difficult to reach. Various points in the Monument’s boundaries can see smoke from this fire. There are no current trail or road closures.

Inciweb noted on September 16:

The fire is being monitored from the Monument rim and poses no threats to public or firefighter safety. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area from today through Tuesday morning. Strong winds of 35 mph and erratic gusts are possible in and around showers and thunderstorms. Fire activity is producing smoke that is visible from all lookouts within the Monument and from various points around the Monument’s boundaries. Active fire behavior was reported as smoldering, creeping and backing. Motorists should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles when driving in or around Cedar Breaks National Monument. There are NO road or trail closures within the Monument at this time. Resources assigned to the fire include three engines, one helicopter & crew, and six Incident Management Team personnel.”

Deer Creek Fire

This fire is 57 acres and 75 percent contained as of September 14, according to Utah Fire Info’s map.

Francis Fire Near Layton City & Adams Canyon

The Francis Fire just started on September 16 in the afternoon. It’s located in Layton City, Utah and about 20 homes in the Adams Canyon area have been asked to evacuate. Winds are pushing the fire north.

Wildland fire in Kaysville. Please evacuate if you are in Adams Canyon. The wind is pushing the fire north. — Layton City (@LaytonPIO) September 16, 2019

About 20 homes near Adams Canyon in Layton evacuating ahead of the #FrancisFire in Davis Co. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 16, 2019

The fire in Kaysville is already about 50 acres and located above Fruit Heights. It’s threatening structures.

50 acre #FrancisFire above Fruit Heights growing rapidly. Threatening structures. Evacuations possible by local Law Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/NVOVxDWYKL — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 16, 2019

Green Ravine

This fire is fully contained. Unfortunately, it left the region at risk of debris flows in the coming years.

The 2,000-acre #GreenRavineFire burned away from homes in Tooele County last week, but it left the area with a major risk of debris flows for years to come.https://t.co/szYJa8Haj1#KSLTV pic.twitter.com/goLDoqNwmJ — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) September 13, 2019

Meadow Creek Fire

This 4,231-acre fire located five miles south of Fillmore, Utah is now 100 percent contained.

Neck Fire

This fire was transferred on September 14 to the Bureau of Land Management as it comes under greater control, Inciweb noted. Mud Springs Road and unpaved roads in the vicinity were still closed as of September 13. The fire is likely now 100 percent suppressed.

Inciweb notes that you can get the latest fire updates on Twitter @UtahWildfire.

