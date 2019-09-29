How to Watch ’60 Minutes’ Season 52 Premiere Online

“60 Minutes” Season 52 will premiere with interviews with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m. EST September 29, 2019. If you don’t have cable, there are still ways to watch online.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) on the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel. It comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you have signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer through the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or any other streaming device through the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, plus all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s basically the same as the Amazon Prime option, except that you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform instead of Amazon’s platform. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer through the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or any other streaming device through the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch CBS live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), plus a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air, even if you forget to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch it live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both an extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

