WATCH: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Live Stream for September 11th 2019

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on our country and each year, a ceremony takes place at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, to honor this day in our nation’s history. It’s also a day to remember those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Many take moments of silence to pay tribute to the fallen and fly the American Flag at half-staff. This year’s ceremony airs across several networks, but if you would like to watch a live stream of the ceremony, it will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET via CBS News in the below video.

In addition to the live stream video feed, the ceremony will air on the CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC networks. These channels will also feature additional coverage of the day. Read on below for details.

From 7 – 8:25 a.m. ET, on CBS This Morning, the show will revolve around the 9/11 attacks. Then, from 8:25 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, on CBS 2 News, the ceremony will air.

On NBC, from 8:26 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, the “Remembering 9/11 Ceremony” will broadcast. It will follow the usual Today Show, which will end early to allow for the ceremony to air.

Fox will air 9/11 Memorial Coverage, in addition to just the ceremony, and that will begin the earliest, airing from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

From 8:25 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, ABC will air coverage titled September 11th: Eyewitness News Remembers. This will air following the usual Good Morning America, which is another daily program to end early for the special coverage.

9/11 Memorial Museum & Ceremony Information

According to the official 9/11 Memorial website, the Memorial and 9/11 Museum, in New York City, will be closed in observance of the 18th anniversary. The Memorial will reopen to the public at 3 p.m. ET.

The annual name-reading of the victims of 9/11, from friends and family members of the fallen, will be included in the ceremony, as always. These names include all 2,983 men, women and children who died in the attacks. And, the actual ceremony will start at approximately 8:39 a.m. ET, as reported by the NY Post.

There will also be six moments of silence to mark each moment the planes struck the Twin Towers, twice for each time a tower fell, one for when the Pentagon was hit in the attacks, and one for the moment that the hijacked United Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

This year, a new memorial will be lining the outside of the World Trade Center that will honor the firefighters, police officers and those who have died since the attacks from exposure to toxins from the explosions that day.

Remembering 9/11

Over the years, there have been countless tributes, meaningful ceremonies, and powerful words spoken about a day that changed our nation’s history. Read on below for some of the strong and touching quotes honoring 9/11.

It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.

– Senator John Kerry

Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th. We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.

– President George W. Bush

Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.

– President Barack Obama

You can be sure that the American spirit will prevail over this tragedy.

– Colin Powell

