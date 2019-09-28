How to Watch Alabama vs Ole Miss Football Online Without Cable

Alabama (4-0) rolls into its SEC contest with Ole Miss (2-2) on Saturday looking to stay undefeated and keep up its torrid offensive pace on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Ole Miss vs Alabama Preview

Coming off of a crushing loss to Cal, Ole Miss has to rebound in a hurry against the No. 2 ranked team in the country in Alabama. Last week the Rebels saw John Rhys Plumlee come up just short of the goal line as time expired, giving the visiting Golden Bears a 28-20 victory.

“I think he scored, but it’s time for us to move on and get ready for Alabama,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke told reporters this week.

Despite some massive blowouts, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a top five passer in the nation, ranking third in QB rating and is tied for second with 17 touchdown passes. Even more impressive, he’s yet to throw an interception.

“I think this year he’s a lot more confident,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think he does a better job and has a better understanding of what the defense is trying to do. I think that just elevates his ability to make good choices and decisions, not that he ever made bad ones before. I don’t mean it that way.

“He’s got good skill players and he’s accurate at getting them the ball, and he gets the ball out of his hand quick and we haven’t taken a lot of bad plays.”

Those skill players include Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, who have helped Tagovailoa build his massive stat line. This season, the Alabama QB has 23 completions of 25-plus yards.

“He understands a lot about defenses now and, not saying he didn’t (before), but he just understands what the defense is going to give him and what they’re trying to do,” Ruggs said. “So he’s confident and taking what the defense gives him and letting us make our plays.”

The talent the Tide rolls out is not lost on Ole Miss.

“They are very, very talented and very hard to defend,” Luke said. “Obviously, they are really, really fast and get behind you. The thing you see is even on some short routes, they are breaking tackles and scoring. They are hard to tackle in the open field. You have to tackle well against them and limit the big plays and make them earn it all the way down the field.”

Vegas doesn’t think this one will be close, with Alabama being listed as a whopping 33-point favorite. The total for the game is currently sitting at 61.