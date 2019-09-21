How to Watch Auburn vs Texas A&M Football Online Without Cable

True freshman quarterback Bo Nix and the No. 8 Auburn Tigers head to College Station to take on Kellen Mond and No. 18 Texas A&M in an important SEC clash on Saturday.

Auburn vs Texas A&M Preview

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has not been shy about showering Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix with praise in advance of their matchup. Fisher has a connection to Nix, having been the QB coach for Nix’s father, Patrick, during his final three seasons at Auburn.

“Excellent player,” Fisher said of Bo Nix. “Winner. Won state championships in high school, can run, can pass. He’s the son of a coach, and his grandfather was a great coach, so he’s been around all the intangibles and things you have that a lot of people just don’t get the exposure to, and it doesn’t surprise me he’s having the kind of success he’s having this early in his career.

“He is a great player, and he’s going to continue to be, certainly an outstanding player before he leaves Auburn, probably one of the best in the country one day. So, really good player and he’s got great bloodlines, that’s for sure.”

Nix has led Auburn to a trio of wins to open up the season, including a thrilling 27-21 comeback win over Oregon. Through the three games, he has racked up 245 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 79 yards.

But Nix now gets his first shot against an SEC opponent with a strong defensive unit and a very loud crowd eager to see him fail.

“We’ll do a good job with the crowd noise, and we’ve done that really the last three weeks, even when we were playing at home,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters. “I think it’s like anything else, it’ll be his first experience, but I know that he’s a great competitor. The moment won’t be too big — I’ve said that before so we’ll just have to handle the noise and everything that goes with it.

“I really feel that each week the game will slow down for him a little bit more, but I’m very confident in his abilities,” Malzahn said. “You’ve got to keep in mind that was his third game to play college football. He’s still a freshman. We’ve got to keep that in mind. He’ll keep improving. He’s going to be an outstanding quarterback in this league for a long time, I’ll tell you that.”

Texas A&M is looking to record a quality win against a top 10 foe after falling to No. 1 Auburn 24-10 in the second week of the season. The Aggies have beat Texas State and Lamar by a combined 103-10 in their other two games.

Quarterback Kellen Mond leads the way offensively for Texas A&M, with 747 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.