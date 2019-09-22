Howdy Modi Rally Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is hosting a rally in Houston, Texas today that will have at least 50,000 people in attendance. President Donald Trump will also be attending and speaking at this record-breaking rally. Here are all the details you need on watching the rally online below, including what time the rally begins and more.

The Event Will Be from 9:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Houston

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at the NRG Stadium in a festive event featuring thousands of volunteers, 400 singers and dancers, a visit from President Trump, and protests, The Houston Chronicle reported. The event has been called “Howdy Modi!” and is being seen by many as a family celebration. You can watch a live stream of the event in the YouTube channel above from Modi’s official YouTube account.

Modi will also be meeting with the heads of major energy companies while he’s in Texas to discuss imports and other business concerns.

The Howdy Modi Facebook page also plans to go live today in time for the event. Click on the link below to watch live if the YouTube embed above does not work for any reason.

NRG Stadium was chosen for the event because it was the biggest venue in the area.

Door will open at 6 a.m. in order to have plenty of time to seat the 50,000 attendees, News 18 reported. The program will officially begin at 9:45 a.m. and end by 12:30 p.m. Howdy Modi’s website notes that other activities there will start at 8:45 a.m. and attendees must be seated by 9:45 a.m. The event will last for three hours. After that, Modi will join a private reception before heading to New York.

In Indian time, the event will begin at 8:30 p.m IST and end at 11:30 p.m. IST, India Today noted.

The event will include a 90-minute cultural program called “Woven: The Indian-American Story.” After that, the Prime Minister and Trump will both speak.

The event is hosted by the Texas India Forum and it will be broadcast in Hindi, English, and Spanish.

Trump Will Also Speak at the Rally

Trump will also speak at the historic rally, along with U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Trump is expected to give a 30-minute speech at the event.

Also speaking or attending will be Indian origin congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Sen. Ted Cruz, Representatives Al Green and Sheila Jackson, and Texas governor Greg Abbott, Quartz India reported.

The Event Was Free to Attend, But Quickly Sold Out

The event is free to attend but tickets quickly sold out. Registrations hit 50,000 on August 21, but university students were able to still enroll, Quartz India reported, until it hit 72,000 capacity. More than 5,000 people are on a waiting list, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A press release for the event reads: “The Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures Community Summit attendees represent 48 states, coming together to emphasize the shared values and aspirations of two great nations whose partnership is important to global peace, prosperity, and human progress. This unique event brings together the President of the world’s most influential democracy, the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, and a bipartisan delegation of Governors, Members of Congress, Mayors, and other public officials.”

This event is expected to be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America, and possibly the largest for a foreign leader in the U.S. besides Pope Francis, the Press Free Journal reported.

