How to Watch a Full Video of the Third Democratic Debate

The third Democratic primary Presidential debate has just concluded. But don’t worry – if you didn’t get to watch the whole thing, you haven’t lost your chance. You can watch the entire debate on YouTube. We have videos and links below.

The third debate aired on September 12, 2019 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern. The event was hosted by ABC News and Univision. The moderators included ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, David Muir of ABC News World News Tonight, Linsey Davis an ABC News correspondent, and Jorge Ramos, anchor for Univision.

Candidates were able to qualify by either raising donations from 130,000 donors (and a minimum of 400 per state from 20 states) or polling at 2 percent or higher in four qualifying polls. The candidates who were in tonight’s debate were former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

This was the first time that Warren and Biden were on the debate stage together, despite being among the top polling candidates consistently.

Because only 10 candidates qualified this time around, the DNC didn’t have to randomly draw names to decide who would be in the debate. However, Tom Steyer has already qualified for the next debate, so it looks like we’ll have two debates in October. Tulsi Gabbard is just two polls away from qualifying. Marianne Williamson would need three more polls in order to qualify for October too.

You can watch tonight’s debate in the video below. If the embedded video doesn’t work, a video from Facebook of the debate below it will.

If the embed above does not play, then you can go directly here to watch the debate on ABC’s YouTube Channel. It’s a live stream video that will convert to a fully rewatchable video a few minutes after the debate ends. Or you can watch the debate on Facebook’s video below. This video will also convert to a rewatchable video a few minutes after the debate is over.

If you prefer to watch the debate in Spanish, you can watch it on Univision’s embedded video below.

If the embed above does not play, then you can go directly here to watch the debate on Univision’s YouTube channel.

