Trump’s Rio Rancho, New Mexico Rally: Live Stream & Time to Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, tonight. Will he talk about his Republican opponents or will he discuss his recent anger about Obama's Netflix deal? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.
Tonight’s rally in Rio Rancho will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center at 3001 Civic Center Circle. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. MDT (this is 8 p.m. Central or 9 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Watch the Rally Online Below
You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. A live stream of the newscast will be shown until the rally begins.
The Santa Ana Star Center is a multi-purpose arena with a capacity of 7,500 for concerts and 6,000 for ice hockey.
Here’s an alternative stream if the one above goes down.
CBS News has a live stream too.
Many people lined up early.
In fact, at just around 3 p.m. MDT, hours before the event was starting at 7 p.m., the parking lots were already filling up and about 30 minutes away from being full.
Hours before the rally was to begin, lines were already long for the event. This was posted in the late morning for the rally that wasn’t even starting until that evening.
What To Know If You’re Attending
If you’re planning to attend in person, you must register in advance and present your ticket at the door to get admission, even though tickets don’t guarantee entry. Entry is still first-come, first-serve. The facility asks that you limit your personal items to expedite the security screening process.
The following items are listed on the facility’s website as prohibited, but this is not an all-inclusive list.
- Firearms of any type
- Leatherman brand tools (or similar)
- Weapon of any type
- Screwdrivers (or similar)
- Hazardous materials
- Glass bottles
- Chemical materials
- Tripods
- Radiological materials
- Coolers
- Biological materials
- Air-horns/noise makers of any kind
- Knives (of any kind)
- Laser pointers
- Toy guns / toy weapons
- Aerosol containers
- Fireworks
- Soda cans
- Pepper spray / mace
- Sticks/poles
- Scissors
- Baseballs, softballs, etc.
- Razor blades
- Produce
- Needles
- Any outside food or drink
- Signage of any kind
- Professional cameras/recording devices
The fee for parking is $10 cash only.
Protesters are already here for the event today too.
Here are some more photos of the crowd arriving early:
The line wrapped around the building.
In fact, people started lining up early this morning nearly 13 hours before the event was going to start.
A screen is set up outside for what will likely be an overflow crowd later.
Trump spoke to reporters before leaving for the rally. You can see a clip of his comments below.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to carpool. Vehicles will be turned away from the event area once the parking lot is full.
