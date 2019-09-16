Trump’s Rio Rancho, New Mexico Rally: Live Stream & Time to Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, tonight. Will he talk about his Republican opponents or will he discuss his recent anger about Obama’s Netflix deal? Maybe instead he’ll talk about the You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Rio Rancho will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center at 3001 Civic Center Circle. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. MDT (this is 8 p.m. Central or 9 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. A live stream of the newscast will be shown until the rally begins.

The Santa Ana Star Center is a multi-purpose arena with a capacity of 7,500 for concerts and 6,000 for ice hockey.

Here’s an alternative stream if the one above goes down.

CBS News has a live stream too.

Many people lined up early.

In fact, at just around 3 p.m. MDT, hours before the event was starting at 7 p.m., the parking lots were already filling up and about 30 minutes away from being full.

The parking lots are filling up quick now. We are about 30 minutes away from being full.#saferr2019 — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) September 16, 2019

Hours before the rally was to begin, lines were already long for the event. This was posted in the late morning for the rally that wasn’t even starting until that evening.

Lines are getting long and the lots are filling up. If you are coming out to the Civic Center it is $10 (cash only) for parking. We will give updates throughout the day.#saferr2019 pic.twitter.com/i3Rgc7LNVB — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) September 16, 2019

What To Know If You’re Attending

If you’re planning to attend in person, you must register in advance and present your ticket at the door to get admission, even though tickets don’t guarantee entry. Entry is still first-come, first-serve. The facility asks that you limit your personal items to expedite the security screening process.

The following items are listed on the facility’s website as prohibited, but this is not an all-inclusive list.

Firearms of any type

Leatherman brand tools (or similar)

Weapon of any type

Screwdrivers (or similar)

Hazardous materials

Glass bottles

Chemical materials

Tripods

Radiological materials

Coolers

Biological materials

Air-horns/noise makers of any kind

Knives (of any kind)

Laser pointers

Toy guns / toy weapons

Aerosol containers

Fireworks

Soda cans

Pepper spray / mace

Sticks/poles

Scissors

Baseballs, softballs, etc.

Razor blades

Produce

Needles

Any outside food or drink

Signage of any kind

Professional cameras/recording devices

If you're planning on coming out to City Center on September 16, please read this list of prohibited items, in addition to all the information we've been posting about the upcoming event. There is a $10 cash only parking fee. Find more info at https://t.co/1gf7BXblKH #saferr2019 pic.twitter.com/5TAPDgsVAi — Rio Rancho, NM (@RioRanchoNM) September 14, 2019

The fee for parking is $10 cash only.

Protesters are already here for the event today too.

Anti-Trump chant happening outside Santa Ana Star Center. We’re still 4 hours away from event time. @krqe pic.twitter.com/KftYgwxgPl — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019

Crowd of protesters growing outside. Peaceful so far. Chanting and some arguing with @POTUS supporters pic.twitter.com/laQKVnt579 — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019

Here are some more photos of the crowd arriving early:

Crowds forming outside of the Santa Ana Star Center in anticipation of @POTUS. For more, go to https://t.co/sVAKqFZOLd pic.twitter.com/hx4FDF76ey — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 16, 2019

The line wrapped around the building.

The line for the @POTUS rally has wrapped around toward the north side of the building. pic.twitter.com/qKIuJqSNuj — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019

People are lining up at The Santa Ana Star Center awaiting for @POTUS rally. We'll have full team coverage on https://t.co/sVAKqFZOLd pic.twitter.com/wNie0LR1v0 — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 16, 2019

Line of people wrapped around the building to get into Trump rally at 7. Security sweep ongoing. @krqe team coverage underway @POTUS pic.twitter.com/a1rXaWe2bI — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) September 16, 2019

In fact, people started lining up early this morning nearly 13 hours before the event was going to start.

Hundreds of people are outside the Santa Ana Star Center waiting for the President Trump rally. People started lining up for the rally around 6am. The rally begins later tonight. pic.twitter.com/gAUuQZwy2q — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019

A screen is set up outside for what will likely be an overflow crowd later.

Much of the crowd awaiting the @POTUS rally is watching a large video screen out front of the Star Center. pic.twitter.com/pJEvylJi3R — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019

Trump spoke to reporters before leaving for the rally. You can see a clip of his comments below.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to carpool. Vehicles will be turned away from the event area once the parking lot is full.

