Where’s Dorian Now? Live Radar, Streams & Cams from South Carolina & Georgia

Hurricane Dorian is moving along the U.S. coast. The hurricane isn’t making landfall in Florida, but it’s now posing a threat to Georgia and South Carolina. Here is everything you need to see to watch the storm’s progression. The first section will share live radars and streams to track the storm. The next sections will share live web cams so you can watch as the storm nears the coast. (Note: Some of these live streams may periodically go down or stop. We’ll look for new ones as that happens.)

The very last section has Dorian’s current coordinates from the NOAA for September 4.

Hurricane Dorian Live Streams, Trackers & Radars

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s lcoation. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Here’s a live stream to track Dorian from Fox News.

Here’s News 19’s radar.

And here’s a live report from WTSP.

Live Web Cams from Georgia, South Carolina & Other States

Surfline is providing live webcams from Florida to the Carolinas, switching periodically from different views.

The YouTube channel Mr. Everywhere is providing streams of cameras on the east coast, periodically changing the streams as they go down.

Next is a cam from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This one is provided by Cramer Snuggs.

Here’s a stream from Charleston, South Carolina, provided by wpoteet.

Next is a vehicle cam from storm trackers in South and North Carolina. This is from hurricanetrack.

This next video from Explore Oceans shows a live feed of footage 34 miles seaward of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The storm likely won’t approach this region until much later.

This video from Lloyd Kenney III shows a live deer cam located in northwest Georgia. This area might get rain and winds as the storm approaches.

Dorian’s Location & Coordinates

According to the National Hurricane Center on September 4 at 10 p.m., Hurricane Dorian is currently at 30.9 N, 79.7 W, about 130 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 255 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. It’s moving north or 360 degrees at 8 mph.

Maximum winds are currently 110 mph, making the storm a Category 2. This is still a dangerous storm. Minimum central pressure is 955 mb (28.20 inches). The storm’s strength has been steady since last night.

NOAA noted at 8 p.m.: “At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the large eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 30.9 North, longitude 79.8 West. Dorian is moving northward near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to the north-northeast is anticipated on Thursday, with a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday.”

“Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km).”

At 10 p.m. NOAA added: “A buoy at Gray’s Reef, Georgia, recently measured sustained winds of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust to 65 mph (105 km/h). An observation Hilton Head, South Carolina, recently measured sustained winds of 36 mph (58 km/h) and a gust to 47 mph (76 km/h).”

