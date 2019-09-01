Will Hurricane Dorian Hit Port St. Lucie? Forecast & Path

Port St. Lucie is bracing for potential impact from Hurricane Dorian as the massive storm heads toward the United States.
Will Hurricane Dorian hit Port Lucie, Florida? On Sept. 1, 2019, the National Weather Service reported that tropical storm conditions with possible hurricane conditions could occur on Monday night in Port St. Lucie. Hurricane conditions are possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to NWS.
You can see the detailed weather forecast, including radar, for Port St. Lucie here. “Powerful Hurricane Dorian Will Bring Potential Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts Along the East Central Florida Coast,” the NWS wrote on Sept. 1.
See the National Hurricane Center’s Dorian update page here.
Here’s a roundup of the best sites to get updated spaghetti models for Dorian. At 3 p.m. on Sept. 1, the National Hurricane Center warned, “…EYE OF CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE DORIAN OVER THE ABACOS ISLANDS IN THE BAHAMAS… …HEADING WITH ALL ITS FURY TOWARD GRAND BAHAMA…” That update reported:
LOCATION…26.5N 77.1W
ABOUT 0 MI…0 KM OVER GREAT ABACO ISLAND
ABOUT 185 MI…295 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…185 MPH…295 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…911 MB…26.90 INCHES
The forecast cone at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1:
It’s a Category 5 storm. It’s not clear whether it will skim the Florida coast or make landfall there, but recent models have given some hope it won’t make a direct strike on Florida. Officials are taking no chances, though.
Here’s what you need to know:
Here is the detailed weather forecast for Port St. Lucie, Florida, as of Sept. 1.
“This Afternoon (Sept. 1)
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Labor Day
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night
Hurricane conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday
Tropical storm conditions possible. A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.”
At 2 p.m on Sept. 1, 2019, the National Weather Service gave these warnings and watches:
“SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
* North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Andros Island
* North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
* Lake Okeechobee
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and
property should be rushed to completion.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours
before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere along the east coast of Florida should continue
to monitor the progress of Dorian, as additional watches or
warnings may be required later today.”
