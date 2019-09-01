Will Hurricane Dorian Hit West Palm Beach? Path & Forecast

West Palm Beach, Florida is bracing for impact from Hurricane Dorian, and the National Weather Service is reporting that hurricane conditions are possible in that community on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 3 and 4, 2019).

You can see the latest radar for West Palm Beach here. See the hourly weather forecast for South Florida here. See the National Hurricane Center’s Dorian update page here.

Here’s a roundup of the best sites to get updated spaghetti models for Dorian.

As of the morning of Sept. 1, Dorian was located “about 220 miles east of West Palm Beach, and beginning its assault on the Bahamas,” according to the Palm Beach Post. It’s a Category 5 storm. It’s not clear whether it will skim the Florida coast or make landfall there, but recent models have given some hope it won’t make a direct strike on Florida. Officials are taking no chances, though.

STATUS UPDATE on #HurricaneDorian. Palm Beach County Officials will brief us about the effects of Hurricane Dorian. https://t.co/XZJxqzkJqO — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 1, 2019

West Palm Beach County, Florida has issued mandatory evacuations for residential structures in some areas. See West Palm Beach evacuation information and maps here. “The eastern half of Palm Beach County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the approach of #HurricaneDorian. Due to this, mandatory evacuations are being ordered for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B in Palm Beach County, effective at 1 P.M. Sunday, September 1,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion,” the sheriff’s office continued. “Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Broward.”

Here’s what you need to know:

West Palm Beach Will Possibly Start Getting Tropical Storm Conditions on Sunday Evening

At 11 am Hurricane Dorian's max winds were 180 mph. Doiran is moving west @ 7 mph. The eye is starting to move over Great Abaco Island, & is 205 mi east of West Palm Beach FL. Very small shifts in the forecast track could bring the core of Dorian onto the coast from FL to NC. pic.twitter.com/d5e7OaCYyu — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2019

Here’s the detailed weather forecast for West Palm Beach, Florida from NWS:

“This Afternoon (Sept. 1, 2019)

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 108. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Labor Day

Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 88. Heat index values as high as 102. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely between midnight and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.”

READ NEXT: Latest Hurricane Dorian spaghetti models.