Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, sometimes called the “invisible sheikh” because of his aversion to having his photograph taken and who grew up in an Iraqi family steeped in religious fervor, was the leader of the Islamic State, otherwise known as ISIS.

He also earned the nickname “The Believer” for his religious studies, which dated to childhood and continued in college where he began preaching at a Baghdad mosque, according to Brookings.edu. Now, the leader of ISIS may be dead, according to reports by Newsweek and ABC that remain unconfirmed by authorities.

“Something very big has just happened!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before news broke that al-Baghdadi might be dead. The president was scheduled to hold a 9 a.m. October 27, 2019 news conference.

1. Reports Broke on the Evening of October 26, 2019 That al-Baghdadi May Be Dead, Possibly by Detonating a Suicide Vest

Newsweek was first to break the unconfirmed news that al-Baghdadi might be dead. The magazine reported on the evening of October 26, 2019 that the United States military “has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

According to Newsweek, President Trump approved the mission a week before. Newsweek reported that al-Baghdadi was dead. James LaPorta, a Newsweek staff writer, wrote on Twitter, “A reminder @Newsweek is still publishing great stories, like the scoop we published tonight about U.S. Special Operation troops killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.”

Katie Bo Williams, a journalist with Defense One, tweeted that “Baghdadi is believed to have detonated his suicide vest, killing himself.”

ABC’s James Gordon Meek then tweeted, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have detonated a suicide vest he was wearing when the US special mission unit carried out the ground raid in Idlib on Saturday, according to a counterterrorism official. Afterward, the building was leveled by the US operators.”

ABC’s Luis Martinez added these details: “BREAKING From @MarthaRaddatz @LMartinezABC @abc — Two US officials confirm that US Special Operations Forces conducted a raid in Syria on Saturday targeting Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS. He is believed to be dead, said the officials. Biometric confirmation underway.”

2. Al-Baghdadi, Who Was Born in Iraq to a Sunni Family, Was Known for His Piety Growing Up in a Religous Household

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was born “Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim al-Badri” in 1971 in Samarra, Iraq, according to CounterExtremism.com.

He served as ISIS’s caliph – which the site says is Arabic for “successor” – since June 2014, CounterExtremism reports. However, CNN reports that Al-Baghdadi became leader of the “Islamic State of Iraq (ISI)” in 2010. Three years later, ISI became ISIS when it merged with another militant group tied to al-Qaeda, the Cable News Network reported.

“In assuming the title, Baghdadi declared himself the religious, political, and military leader of all Muslims,” the CounterExtremism site reports.

BBC reports that al-Baghdadi was born “to a lower-middle class Sunni family” known for its “piety” and claims of “descent from the Prophet Muhammad.” NBC reported, though, that much of Baghdadi’s childhood stories are considered possibly myth.

Growing up, he was known for passionately reciting the Koran and “was meticulous in his observance of religious law,” according to BBC. Such was his religious fervor, even then, that he was nicknamed “The Believer.”

Brookings.edu described al-Baghdadi in this era as “The son of a pious man who taught Quranic recitation in a local mosque.” Al-Baghdadi was “withdrawn, taciturn, and, when he spoke, barely audible,” the site reported. The site describes how he would admonish family members if they didn’t adhere to religious teachings. He spent his childhood at school or a mosque, fervently engaged in the study of religion.

3. Al-Baghdadi Has Been Described for Years as an Isolated Commander in Hiding & His Death Was Rumored Many Times Previously

The US military targeted the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwest Syria on Saturday, a senior US official says https://t.co/jzNg0s7nWy pic.twitter.com/djRsflcxH5 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 27, 2019

For years, Al-Baghdadi has been characterized as an isolated figure on the run.

“U.S. and Iraqi defense officials, in their most expansive comments to date on al-Baghdadi’s fate, described an isolated commander hiding in the desert and focused largely on his own survival, a sharp contrast to the charismatic jihadi preacher who barely more than a year ago ruled a ‘caliphate’ that stretched from central Syria to the outskirts of Baghdad,” reported The Washington Times in March 2017.

According to CNN, the terrorist leader was “in hiding for the last five years.” In April 2019, a video published by ISIS showed a man who may have been Baghdadi. Before that, he was last seen publicly in 2014.

In January 2017, there were reports that al-Baghdadi had been “critically injured” in air strikes in Iraq. The ISIS leader “was said to have been wounded after a US-led coalition bombing raid in Al-Ba’aj in northern Iraq,” reported the Sun. However, he lived to see another day after that report.

In 2016, British media spread false reports that al-Baghdadi had been poisoned and was dead. That report derived from the Iraqi News agency. “The ISIS leader was poisoned alongside three of his commanders after all four consumed spiked meals in the Be’aaj district, southwest of Mosul in Iraq,” reported UK Express in 2016; if the terrorist leader was poisoned at all, he survived that account too.

Al-Baghdadi’s death would be a big deal to Coalition forces; he’s one of the world’s most wanted men with a multi-million dollar bounty on his head.

4. Al-Baghdadi, Who Was Once in a U.S. Detention Camp, Was Very Secretive & Few Photographs of Him Are Known to Exist

According to CounterExtremism, al-Baghdadi has tried very hard to keep his identity under wraps. Before ISIS became a force in 2014, the site reports, only two photos of Baghdadi were known to exist, and he was often masked after that.

This earned him the moniker “invisible sheikh.”

In 2014, though, he did give a speech from the pulpit of Mosul’s Great Mosque, the site reports.

According to NBC News, he was once held in a U.S. Detention Camp called Camp Bucca in Iraq, where he was remembered as “savvy.” The television network reported that he was “active in Fallujah in the early 2000s,” commanding only up to 100 fighters, and was detained in 2005. Four years later, he was turned over to Iraqi officials and commented, “I’ll see you guys in New York,” NBC reported. It’s believed that the United States’ invasion of Iraq radicalized him.

5. The ISIS Leader Had Advanced College Degrees & Joined the Muslim Brotherhood

According to BBC, al-Baghdadi has multiple college degrees in Islamic and Koranic studies. They are a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baghdad in 1996 and a Master’s in 1999 and PhD in 2007 from Iraq’s Saddam University.

During graduate school he lived in the Tobchi neighborhood of Baghdad, BBC reported, where he taught “Koranic recitation” to children at a neighborhood mosque and played football. It was when he was in college that he joined the Muslim Brotherhood at the urging of an uncle, and “embraced Salafist jihadism,” according to BBC.

