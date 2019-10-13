Anderson Cooper Height & Age 2019: How Old & Tall Is He?

Anderson Cooper is best known as a news anchor for CNN and “Anderson Cooper 360˚,” but he has also contributed to 60 Minutes on CBS since 2006.

Cooper is 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He is 52 years old in 2019.

Cooper is an Emmy Award winner for his profile of a young jazz prodigy, Joey Alexander called “Little Jazz Man.” He also won an Emmy for a story on inmates at an African prison called “The Music of Zomba Prison.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Anderson Cooper, Age 52, is a Best-Selling Author and Regular Contributor for 60 Minutes

Check out my colleagues, patients, and me on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper tomorrow night discussing psychedelic research. #psilocybin #psychedelics pic.twitter.com/spPXAj8iec — Matthew W. Johnson (@Drug_Researcher) October 12, 2019

Anderson Cooper is best known for his work on CBS, but he has won prestigious awards for his reporting on CBS’ 60 Minutes, according to his CBS profile.

His profile says:

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360˚,” has contributed reports to CBS News’ 60 Minutes through an agreement between CNN and CBS News since the 2006-’07 season. The 2018-’19 season is his 13th on 60 Minutes; he remains a full-time employee of CNN. He is co-author of the best-selling book, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes.” Cooper’s 60 Minutes work won two Emmys recently, one of them for his profile of Jazz prodigy Joey Alexander, the other a story about inmates in an African prison who created music that won a Grammy.

His best-selling book, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss,” was published in 2017. The book discusses his relationship with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who is 91.

“Anderson Cooper’s intensely busy career as a journalist for CNN and CBS’ 60 Minutes affords him little time to spend with his ninety-one year old mother,” a description of the book says. “After she briefly fell ill, he and Gloria began a conversation through e-mail unlike any they had ever had before—a correspondence of surprising honesty and depth in which they discussed their lives, the things that matter to them, and what they still want to learn about each other.”

Anderson Cooper Recently Won Emmys for his Work on 60 Minutes

"Listen to what the President said about the ambassador… see if you can catch the incredibly obvious lie." Anderson Cooper examines Trump's statement saying he doesn't know former US Amb. Marie Yovanovitch, a claim that is contradicted by the transcript. https://t.co/CzFHbcdCgx pic.twitter.com/fBOjnsnhXq — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2019

Anderson Cooper recently won prestigious awards for his work on CBS’ 60 Minutes. A profile of a jazz prodigy, Joey Alexander, earned him an Emmy. “Little Jazz Man aired on June 5, 2016. Alexander was only 12 years old at the time.

“We’ve never seen anyone like the young boy we’re going to introduce you to tonight,” the show’s script says. “His name is Joey Alexander, he’s 12 years old and he’s becoming a musical sensation. He’s not a pop star or classical music prodigy…he’s a jazz musician, a piano player. He was nominated for two Grammy awards this year. But, as we reported in January, it’s not just his young age that makes him remarkable, it’s where he’s from: Bali, a small Indonesian island that’s hardly famous for jazz. Since he arrived in New York two years ago, Joey has been captivating fans and fellow musicians alike, and after you meet him…we think you’ll understand why.”

Cooper also won an Emmy for “The Music of Zomba Prison,” which aired October 30, 2016. The prison featured on the show is located in Malawi and has been called “the waiting room of hell.” But inmates and guards there create music together to give hope and joy to one another.

“Something unusual happened on the way to the Grammy Awards this past year: an album was nominated from Malawi, a small country in southern Africa not exactly famous for its music,” the show’s script said. “The artists weren’t polished pop stars but prisoners and guards — men and women in a place called Zomba, a maximum-security prison so decrepit and overcrowded, we heard it referred to as ‘the waiting room of hell.’ How could such beautiful music come from such misery? We went to Malawi to find out.”

READ NEXT: Lead Psilocybin Researcher Roland Griffiths: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

