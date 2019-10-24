April Teale: Woman Grinds on Cop & Says ‘You Like That’ in Viral Video

April Rose Teale is an Alabama woman and recent University of Alabama graduate who was caught in a viral video “grinding” on a Tuscaloosa police officer and saying “you like that?” The 24-year-old Teale was arrested after the incident in the college town on Saturday, October 19, 2019, Tuscaloosa Police records show.

The video of Teale went viral on social media after someone shared it on Instagram. It was picked up by Barstool Sports and other sites focused on college-aged men and has been seen millions of times.

The 7-second video shows Teale, dressed in Alabama crimson and white, being handcuffed against a building by a Tuscaloosa police officer. She begins moaning and grinding her hips and backside into the officer as he ignores her and tries to use his radio. The guys filming the video laugh as the video ends. Teale was identified by The Smoking Gun as the woman in the video and has since spoken out about it on her Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about April Teale:

1. April Teale Was Charged With Disorderly Conduct & Harassment After the Incident Outside a Waffle House Following Alabama’s Football Game Against Tennessee

The incident occurred near a Waffle House in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after the University of Alabama football team’s October 17 win over fellow SEC school Tennessee. Police have declined requests to release the arrest report in the case, but said April Rose Teale was charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and harassment, after the incident.

On Instagram, Teale posted a video showing her smoking a cigar and wrote, “If that was my Tennessee weekend, I’m dreading how LSU Gameday will turn out.”

2. She Posted on Instagram That She ‘Went Through Some Legal Trouble’ & Asked for People to Venmo Her Money to Help Out

April Teale changed her Instagram bio after she was revealed as the woman in the viral video to ask for help with her criminal case from her new fans and followers. She wrote, “Went through some legal trouble, if you wanna throw me $5 bucks, Venmo me @April-Teale I’d like that.”

In an Instagram post from New Orleans four weeks before her dramatic arrest, Teale wrote, “I would say we should do a girls trip more often but that may be a bad idea…” And a caption on a photo two weeks earlier said, “Learning to make better decisions while still enjoying the bad ones.”

Teale, who works at a bar, wrote in another caption, “Work hard & play harder. Right?”

3. Teale Graduated From the University of Alabama in 2018 With a Degree in Social Work

April Rose Teale graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018 with a degree in social work, according to her Linkedin profile.

Teale, who is originally from Virginia, was also a committee member for the Alzheimer’s Association, at the University of Alabama, according to her Linkedin. According to The Smoking Gun, Teale is the “daughter of a pre-K teacher and a kennel manager.”

4. She Says She Plans to Write an Apology Letter to the Police

Teale did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy. But she talked to the website Busted Coverage about her arrest and the viral fame the video brought. She told the website she plans to write a letter of apology to the officer and the Tuscaloosa Police, but knows that won’t get her off.

She DM’d Busted Coverage and said, “Tennessee game day did a number on me,” adding that she is not sure what happened before she was arrested and likely blacked out. She told Busted Coverage she was drinking Jagermeister and Johny Bootlegger.

5. Teale Is Free on $1,000 Bail, Has a Court Date in Tuscaloosa Municipal Court in December & Could Face 6 Months in Jail at Maximum

April Teale was released from the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office custody on October 20 after spending a night at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, online records show.

She is scheduled to appear in Tuscaloosa Municipal Court on December 9, 2019. The municipal court is wear low-level misdemeanor cases are heard and she is not facing any serious penalties if she is found guilty. She has no prior criminal record or any previous arrests.

According to Alabama state law, disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor, the lowest level of a crime in the state, and it carries a potential sentence of up to 3 months in county jail and a fine of no more than $500. Harassment is also a class C misdemeanor.

