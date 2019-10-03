Baylor University Shooting: Police Give ‘All Clear’

Baylor University’s Eastgate apartments is the scene of a shooting on October 3, according to the school’s official Twitter. The school, located in Waco, Texas, is on lockdown as a result of the incident. The Eastgate apartments are located at 1912 South Fifth Street in Waco, south of Dallas. The warning from the school’s alert system told people to avoid doors and windows during the lockdown. Around 5:30 local time, the school issued an “all clear” for people to resume normal activities.

KWTX reports that there is a single victim, a male, who was shot in the arm.

Baylor University is a private Christian university that was established in 1845. In total, there are over 30,000 students enrolled at the school in addition to over 1,200 staff.

BREAKING: @WacoPolice kick down door at eastgate apartments after reported shooting near Baylor. pic.twitter.com/3waNJmVqYz — Kristin Hoppa (@WacoTribHoppa) October 3, 2019

An initial statement from the school was posted just before 5 p.m. on October 3. The message said that the school was on a non-weather related lockdown. The school’s social media described the incident as a “dangerous situation.” The school later said in a statement on their official Twitter account that “suspects” were seen fleeing from the area.

The Eastgate apartments are located less than a mile from Baylor’s campus. According to the official website for the complex, the apartments are “the best student apartment living in Waco, Texas.” The blurb on the website goes on, “Eastgate Apartments, located on 1912 South 5th Street near Baylor University, is the premier apartment community in Waco, Texas. At Eastgate Apartments, we provide the perfect balance of comfortable, maintenance-free apartment living with our generous selection of floor plans, which boast one-bedrooms ranging from 500 to 805 square feet and two bedrooms ranging from 900 to 980 square feet.”

Baylor University has frequently been placed on lockdown in the past due to crimes in the surrounding area. In October 2016, the school was locked down after a man was shot dead during a gambling game on an abandoned lot nearby. In May 2019, the school was placed on lockdown after a police pursuit wound up close to the school’s campus. A similar incident in March 2018 saw a lockdown enforced at the school.

