Beto vs. Trump in Dallas: Competing Rallies Will Meet About 15 Miles Apart

Beto O’Rourke and President Donald Trump are having a face-off of sorts tonight, their first since they had competing rallies in El Paso in February. Trump is hosting a rally in Dallas, Texas tonight and Beto O’Rourke is taking part in a competing event that starts about 15 miles away in Grand Prairie, Texas. Supporters of both are already talking about which event will bring in the most people. Heavy will be sharing photos and crowd comparisons of both events later tonight. Here are details about both events that are happening tonight, October 17, 2019.

O’Rourke’s Rally Begins About an Hour Before Trump’s

Beto O’Rourke’s rally will begin about an hour before Trump’s rally, but the two events will overlap in timing. O’Rourke’s rally will begin at 6 p.m. Central, while Trump’s begins at 7 p.m. Central. But O’Rourke’s will last until 8 p.m., so it will overlap some with Trump’s rally. Since Trump often speaks for 90 minutes at his rallies nowadays, his rally will likely end after O’Rourke’s.

O’Rourke’s rally is called “Rally Against Fear.” Trump’s is part of his Keep America Great tour for his 2020 Presidential campaign.

You can watch Trump’s rally in the live stream below.

A live stream for Beto O’Rourke’s rally on YouTube is not yet posted. Heavy will add one when or if it becomes available.

The Two Rallies Will Be Held About 15 Miles Apart

The last time Trump and O’Rourke faced off with competing rallies was in February in El Paso. Back then, O’Rourke was speaking at a rally hosted by another group and his event included a march that took the group almost across the street from Trump’s rally. This time around, the two groups will be more separated.

Trump’s rally is at the American Airlines Center at 2500 Victory Avenue in Dallas, which has a seating capacity of about 20,000.

O’Rourke’s rally is taking place at the Theater at Grand Prairie (sometimes shown on maps as being the Verizon Theater.) To make sure you’re at the right place, make sure you’re at 1001 Performance Place in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Theater at Grand Prairie has a seating capacity of 6,350 indoors, so it’s going to be smaller than Trump’s rally location by quite a bit.

Depending on the route you take, the two rallies are about 13 to 17 miles apart. With heavy traffic, it can take 25 to 43 minutes to get from one location to the other. Here’s a map showing how far apart the two rallies are.

O’Rourke told The Dallas Morning News that his rally would have bands and Democrats, Republcians and Independents all in one place.

While Trump’s campaign will wlecome Sen. John Cornyn, O’Rourke’s will include Democrats wanting to replace him, such as Sen. Royce West, MJ Hegar, former Rep. Chris Bell, Amanda Edwards, and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez. Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are also expected to be at Trump’s rally.

A militia-like group called The Oath Keepers plans to be at Trump’s event to provide extra security for attendees, the Dallas Morning News shared. Stewart Rhodes told the Dallas News that they were going to be there to protect people against left-wing protesters. The group said they’ll be providing escorts to supporters as they arrive and leave the rally.

