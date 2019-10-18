Brenton Estorffe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brenton Estorffe, a native of Australia, was shot-and-killed by intruders in his home in Katy, Texas, while he protected his wife, Angeleanna, and their two young children. He was 29 years old. The horrific shooting unfolded around midnight on October 16. Estorffe was unarmed when he confronted his attackers.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Estorffe heard a window break in his home and when he went to investigate, he confronted two intruders. Authorities say that’s when Estorffe was shot dead. Katy is located in suburban Houston. Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a press conference, “Someone broke a window and the homeowners heard it. The father woke up and confronted two individuals at which time there were gunshots fired.” The sheriff said that Estorffe called 911 after hearing the window smashing.

Estorffe’s wife and the couple’s two children were unharmed during the incident. ABC Houston quotes a police source saying that Estorffe’s wife saw the intruders. The sheriff’s office has not said what the motive for the break-in was as nothing was stolen from the home. The sheriff said in an interview, “Most burglaries take place during the day. It’s a little unusual for guys who are going to breaking into a house to do it at midnight.”

1. The Sheriff Said Estorffe Was ‘There to Protect His Family’

Sheriff Nehls told the media that all of his office’s resources will be dedicated to bringing Estorffe’s killers to justice. The sheriff said in a press conference, “It’s sad, sad. We have a homeowner here in Fort Bend County who’s no longer with us. A father of two small children, breaks your heart. Pray for this young wife and her two small children because they are without their father. He was there to protect his family.”

The Estorffe family moved to the area, the 6900 block of Glen Rosa Drive, 12 months before the shooting, according to ABC Houston. Neighbors are reported to have seen the suspect’s car leaving the scene. Sheriff Nehls said that residents of the area rarely lock their front doors.

2. One Neighbor Said She ‘Can’t Imagine What Angeleanna Is Going Through Right Now’

A neighbor, Kimberly Patel, told KHOU that she had recently met the family for the first time recently. Patel said, “I can’t even imagine what the wife is going though right now. We’ve left our doors unlocked because we feel this is such a quiet neighborhood. So it’s pretty shocking to be honest.” While another neighbor told the station, “I’ve heard of a few break-ins around the general area, but nothing like murder.”

Covering Katy reports that the intruders entered the home by breaking through a wooden fence.

3. Estorffe Moved to the U.S. to Pursue a Career in the NFL

Estorffe moved to the U.S. in 2011 in an attempt to forge a career in the NFL. He played college football at Southern Virginia University. Records show that Estorffe attended the school between 2011 and 2014. He was a scholarship student at the school. Estorffe played one season for the school’s team.

At the time of his death, Estorffe was working for the Enterprise rental car company. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Estorffe’s funeral will take place next week in the United States. Estorffe’s father, Michael, told the network that it’s not likely he will be attending his son’s funeral due to visa issues. Michael Estorffe said, “It’s hard because the rest of the family is over there already and I’m stuck here.”

ABC Australia reports that Estorffe attended Mountain Creek State High School, north of Brisbane, in western Australia’s Sunshine Coast. Estorffe was a native of the town of Mooloolaba. According to Estorffe’s college profile, he transferred to Fuqua High School in the U.S. prior to attending college.

4. Estorffe’s Brother Paid Tribute to the Slain Man Calling Him a ‘F***ing Hero’

News Australia reports that Estorffe moved to Katy in 2015. According to his wife’s Facebook page, she is a native of Houston Texas.

In a Facebook post, Cobin Estorffe, who also lives in Texas, paid tribute to his slain brother saying, he was a “best mate, oldest brother, a son, a father, an uncle, a husband and a f***ing HERO.” Cobin also wrote of his brother, “Hands down you are my hero the way you stood up for your family. Can only dream to be a little bit like you.” Cobin Estorffe added that his life would never, ever be the same” without his brother.

5. A GoFundMe Page That Has Been Set Up for Estorffe’s Family Has Raised Nearly $20,000

The family of a Sunshine Coast man shot dead in Texas is this afternoon on their way to the United States. 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was murdered while protecting his young family from home intruders. https://t.co/bHUd3y7gik @AshleeMullany #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fXN378Kg5n — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) October 18, 2019

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Estorffe’s family during his trying time. At the time of writing, the page has raised more than $16,000. The goal of the page is $20,000. One section of the page’s description reads, “At this time Angeleanna has been very distraught and trying to keep a brave face for their children.” A commenter on the page said, “Brenton was one of the best coworkers, mentors, a great friend and amazing family man. The smile he had when he talked about his family truly warmed the hearts of others. My heart goes out to the Estorffe family during this tragic time.”

