Bulls vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Bulls vs Grizzlies Preview

After hanging with the Heat and leading for a good part of the game in their opener, a wonky fourth quarter derailed the Grizzlies in their opener, losing 120-101.

However, a bright spot for Memphis was rookie Ja Morant — the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. He had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in his debut.

“When you sit down with the guy and you talk about basketball, you talk about what he’s seeing on the floor, he’s a step ahead,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He’s already seeing plays before they develop. I think our entire team is going to benefit from his unselfish style of play.”

Morant, who played his college ball at Murray State, is a competitor, so he wasn’t checking the box score after the loss.

“I’m not focused on the positives,” Morant said. “For me it’s just the negative. I felt I could have been better in a lot of places, help my team out with turning up the pace to keep us going. They capitalized on a lot of our mistakes tonight.”

Memphis went 33-49 overall last season, but are coming into a season without franchise pillars Mike Conley, who was traded in the offseason, and big man Marc Gasol, who went to the Raptors at the trade deadline last year, winning his first NBA championship.

The Bulls lost a heartbreaker to the Hornets last time out, unable to hold on down the stretch. They had come back from a 16-point first half deficit.

“We were in mud early. I don’t think defensively we had the edge we needed early,” said head coach Jim Boylen. “Maybe they (were) tight, maybe they (were) nervous,” Boylen said. “I think they care, I think they’re trying. A team defended the home court on opening night. You have to give them credit. I thought they kind of punched us and we didn’t respond right away, then kind of got our sea legs back and got back in the game.”

Lauri Markkanen led the way with 35 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to get the opening night win on the road.

“When he gets 35 and 17 we need to win,” Boylen said.

There was talk that Markkanen was settling for outside shots rather than using his 7-foot frame to do work in the paint.

“They really said that (I was settling for threes)?” said Markkanen. “Yeah, I was looking for the shots. I know in the regular season it is going to be different, get involved more and obviously the rotations. It kind of showed the way we can play; so just have to work every day and get better at it.”

The Bulls are 2-point road favorites for the game against the Griz.