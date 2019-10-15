California Earthquake Reported in the Bay Area: Map & Updates

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was felt in the California area late on October 14, around 10:34 p.m. A 2.5-magnitude quake was felt near Pleasant Hill shortly before the quake near Walnut Creek. Here’s a look at where the 4.7-quake was felt, along with reactions on social media to the quake.

Maps Show Exactly Where the Earthquake Was Located

NWS said the quake had been upgraded to magnitude 4.7, but the USGS sources still list it at 4.5. The earthquake was felt less than a mile from Pleasant Hill around 10:30 p.m. on October 14.

.@USGS has increased the magnitude to M4.7. https://t.co/YX1QaumlqR — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2019

A tsunami threat is not expected from this quake, NWS clarified.

About 10 minutes before the earthquake, a smaller 2.5 quake was felt in the same region, Fox 40 reported.

There was a 2.5 quake near Pleasant Hill at 10:23 pm that preceded the 4.5 quake. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2019

The M4.5 quake at 10:33 pm was in the East Bay at 14 km depth. Because any quake can be a foreshock, there’s a slight increase in the chance of a bigger quake for the next few days, at the same location near the Calaveras fault — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 15, 2019

Here’s a map showing where the 4.5-magnitude quake was felt, as shared by USGS.gov.

An embedded, interactive map is below. Because of interest in the map, it’s sometimes not working, but it should be similar to the map above, except allowing you to zoom into the map with the + sign to look more closely at specific regions in the earthquake’s region.

Here’s a shake map of the quake, as provided by USGS:

If you’re looking for even more maps, the San Francisco Chronicle has a Quake Tracker map here.

The USGS also has a nation-wide map of the latest earthquakes, which you can view below or you can see the full map here. Click the globe icon in the map below to see the nationwide map if a list shows up in the embedded frame below.

It looks like there’s no damage from the earthquake either.

No calls of any injuries or damage reported to Sheriff's Office dispatch from the 4.5 earthquake that struck at 10:33 PM. We are checking our key facilities and will continue to monitor. — Contra Costa Sheriff (@CoCoSheriff) October 15, 2019

People Are Sharing Their Stories on Twitter

Of course, people are quickly reacting to the quake and sharing their stories on Twitter.

I'm a native and that's the biggest #earthquake I've felt since Loma Prieta. 😱 pic.twitter.com/hj5fAbnbAu — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) October 15, 2019

Some hoped their pets would warn them, but it didn’t work out that way.

Aren’t you supposed to warn me about this stuff #earthquake pic.twitter.com/aeKkAQMprR — Jesse Kathan (@JesseKathan) October 15, 2019

Of course, everyone came to Twitter to confirm the quake.

If the world was coming to an end, the first thing we’d do is hop on Twitter lmao #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YGSknYsTIF — Zee 𓂀 (@sleeepyzee) October 15, 2019

Absolutely no one: California geology: HI GOODNIGHT TRY TO SLEEP NOW BITCHEZ DID YOU MISS ME #earthquake — Melinda Byerley (@MJB_SF) October 15, 2019

And of course, the memes are already being created too.

No, you didn’t imagine it. The earthquake really did happen.

When the internet turns to twitter to confirm they're not losing it. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/7Qcm2OVIeO — Mary Fox (@maryfox20) October 15, 2019

Visual representation of me sitting up in bed when I realized that what I was feeling was indeed an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hQ2MwnWJsq — HK2019 (@hennypennykenny) October 15, 2019

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist on Twitter, wrote about the quakes: “The M4.5 quake at 10:33 pm was in the East Bay at 14 km depth. Because any quake can be a foreshock, there’s a slight increase in the chance of a bigger quake for the next few days, at the same location near the Calaveras fault.”

So yes, there is a slight shock that people near the quakes felt tonight will feel some aftershocks in the coming days.