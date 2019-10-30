California Fire & Evacuation Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [Oct. 30]

Wildfires in California are picking up again on October 30 due to increased winds and Red Flag conditions in the region. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Wednesday, October 30, including the Getty Fire, Kincade, Easy Fire, Nuevo Fire, and more.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning. If you are only seeing a blank map below, that just means your connection is slow and it will take a second for the fire information to fill in.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here and below. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative. A screenshot of the map is below.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here. You can also view the map below.

You can see a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California provided by MappingSupport.com here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 30, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire such as the Kincade Fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on October 30, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Burris Fire

This fire started on October 27. As of October 30, it’s 703 acres and 85 percent contained. It started east of Calpella in Mendocino County, as Potter Valley Road and Highway 20, CA.gov noted.

There are currently no evacuation orders, although there are some evacuation warnings for Highway 20 south to Highway 175, east of the Russian River, and west of the Lake County line and the Potter Valley area.

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88.

The fire is 3,435 acres and 90 percent contained as of October 29 at 12:09 p.m., the latest update on Inciweb. On October 10, this was converted from a prescribed burn to a wildfire to allow for additional resources to maintain full suppression.

On October 29, Inciweb noted: “Three small spots were found and extinguished in the southern area close to Convict meadow. There is a line around the fire. Crews continue suppression repair and patrolling activities. The containment will be re-evaluated after this week’s wind event. A new map will only be created if a change in the perimeter occurs. The Caples Fire is being managed by a Type 4 organization.”

Easy Fire

The fire quickly grew to more than 400 acres in just two hours after starting around 6 a.m. on October 30 in Ventura County. It started in Simi Valley near West Easy Street and West Los Angeles Avenue.

The map below is also a good way to stay updated on evacuations. You can see the full map here.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was already evacuated because of the fire.

The best resource for updates on evacuations is Ventura County’s Emergency page here. According to the website, mandatory evacuations were in place as of 8:21 a.m. for the following area:

Simi Valley / Unincorporated Simi Valley / Moorpark

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following region:

North: Read Road

South: Olsen Road

East: Highway 23

West: Moorpark Road

Evacuation shelters are set up in the following regions.

Thousand Oaks Community Center

2525 N. Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks, CA

Large Animal Evacuations

Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura, CA

Small Animal Evacuations

Camarillo Adoption Center

600 Aviation Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010

Getty Fire

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles is 745 acres at 7 p.m. Pacific on October 30 and 27 percent contained. It started near the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive.

The LAFD noted:

Overnight, crews and aircraft worked to contain wind driven spot fires and flare ups within the current fire perimeter. Adverse weather conditions will be the biggest challenge for firefighters today. An Extreme Red Flag Warning remains in effect throughout the day today and into tomorrow. Winds are forecasted to be 30-50 mph with peak wind gusts up to 70 mph. Relative humidity is forecasted to drop into single digits with poor to no overnight recoveries. This all adds up to an extreme fire weather threat, meaning that conditions are as dangerous for fire growth and behavior as we have seen

in recent years. In anticipation of the extreme Santa Ana wind event the Los Angeles City Fire Department has recalled and staffed additional resources for any emergency that may arise over the next 24 hrs. These resources will be strategically placed in key locations that have a history of being prone to wildfire.”

The fire was caused accidentally when a tree branch broke and landed on powerlines during high wind, igniting nearby brush, LAFD noted.

Twelve residences have been destroyed and five were damaged by the fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the areas in the map below. Areas shaded red have mandatory evacuations and areas shaded yellow have evacuation warnings. This is the official evacuation map from the LAFD below. You can see the full map here.

If for any reason server issues cause the map to not appear, here is a screenshot. You can view the full map here.

The current mandatory evacuation zone for the morning of October 30 includes the following borders except the Mountaingate community (the Mountaingate community’s mandatory evacuation has been lifted).

Temescal Canyon Road is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border (EXCEPT the Mountaingate community where I.D. is required)

405 Freeway is the East border

The current evacuation warning zone (which means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice) includes:

Mulholland Drive to the North, Topanga Canyon to the West, Sunset Blvd. to the South and Temescal Canyon Road to the East.

The Mountaingate community

Please note that you should refer to the map above for the latest evacuation details and defer to it if it doesn’t match the list above. LAFD will also be keeping a running list of evacuation sources updated here.

Evacuation Centers include the following, as listed by LAFD. Small animals are welcome at all of these:

Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)

Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)

For Animals: West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St) West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl) (Large animals) Hanson Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Blvd.)



Another map is below, provided by MappingSupport.com. This map gives you an idea of how large the fire is. Remember that this map relies on satellite data and will always be several hours old. On Twitter, Joseph Elfelt noted: “Interactive map for #GettyFire, Los Angeles. Map shows satellite hotspots but this data is several hours old, *not* real time. Locations are approximate. To learn more about this data please click “Map tips” upper left corner.”

The best source for updates on the fire is the LAFD’s webpage here.

You can also find updates on the LAFD’s Facebook page here.

The LAPD HQ and LAFD on Twitter are also providing updates.

Johnson Fire

This fire in Riverside County is 75 acres and now 90 percent contained as of the latest update from CA.gov. It’s on the Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation and started on October 14. Updates are available here from Riverside County, but the fire has now been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website.

Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire (spelled Kincaid in some hashtags) is one of the larger fires at the moment. It started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyserville, according to CA.gov. It’s now 75,415 acres in size and containment is up to 15 percent according to CA.gov on October 29 at 4:11 p.m.

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago.

Evacuations:

The map above is an evacuation and road closure map provided by Sonoma County that is being kept updated. See the full map here. Some zones have been downgraded from mandatory to evacuation warnings.

Mandatory evacuation orders include the following (provided by SoCo Emergency as of October 29 at 2:25 p.m., the latest update on SoCo’s emergency page.)

Zone 1: Geyserville Zone 2: Knights Valley Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor Zone 4B: Eastside Road and the airport area Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Rincon Valley Zone 8A: North of Occidental Road Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane Zone 10: West of Stony Point Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig Avenue



The following was downgraded to an evacuation warning from an evacuation order:

Zone 7: “This is west county, including the following communities: Jenner, Bodega Bay, Bodega, Occidental, Monte Rio, Rio Nido, Duncans Mills, Cazadero, Guerneville, Forestville, Graton (west of Highway 116 only).”

Zone 8b: “The portion of Zone 8 south of Occidental Road, which includes the following communities, is downgraded to evacuation warning: Sebastopol, Valley Ford, Twin Hills, Western unincorporated Santa Rosa.”

Zone 4A: “The portion of Zone 4 north of the intersection of Westside Road at Mill Creek Road and west of Highway 101 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This includes the northern portion of Dry Creek Valley.”

The following evacuation centers are open as of 8:44 a.m. on October 28. You might want to call first to confirm. They are all small animal friendly, no identification is needed, and ICE will not have access to the shelters. The information is being updated on SoCo’s emergency site here.

Open shelters for large animals:

If evacuating, SoCo emergency says to bring:

Pets, critical pet supplies (medications, food, pet carrier)

A change of clothes and sturdy shoes

Medications and copies of all prescriptions

Copies of important documents (e.g. ID, insurance cards, deeds, passport)

Extra eye glasses, batteries for hearing aids

Credit cards, ATM, and cash

Cell phones and chargers

If you need evacuation and can’t reach the locations, call 707-573-3377. For non-emergency evac information, call 211.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To stay updated on the fire: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma.

SoCo Emergency is providing updates here. You can sign up for alerts here.

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but a PG&E report to CPUC noted a transmission tower had a broken jumper cable near the site of the fire around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

PG&E report to CPUC says there was a transmission tower with a "broken jumper" cable found around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday near site of #KincadeFire. Documents from CPUC attached https://t.co/L1Bc3LRihk pic.twitter.com/wJ87FBmtvw — KTVU (@KTVU) October 24, 2019

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Martinez 3 Fire

This fire is 52 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 29 at 4:43 p.m., the latest update on Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was on the Torrez-Martinez Indian Reservation. The fire is in the county of Thermal, California.

Inciweb noted: “The Martinez 3 Fire is now considered 100% contained; meaning a dozer line has been completed around the fire, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread so that no further spread is expected under foreseeable conditions. The fire is 55% controlled; meaning firefighters have reduced the heat output of the fire, or suppressing or extinguishing the fire by depriving it of fuel, oxygen, or heat to a point that it no longer threatens further spread or resource damage under foreseeable conditions. There are 3 levels of progression with any fire; contained, controlled and out.”

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Oak Fire

This fire started on October 22 near Basilone Road and Las Pulgas Road near Camp Pendleton North, Ca.gov noted. The cause is under investigation. The fire grew to 140 acres and has now been contained, but is still listed as active on CA.gov.

Old Water Fire

The Old Water Fire started on October 24 around 2 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, Ca.gov noted. The cause is under investigation. It’s now 145 acres in size and 85 percent contained as of the last update on October 27.

#OldWaterFire (Update): With improving weather conditions, the fire experienced no growth today and remains at 145 acres. Fire crews increased containment to 85% and will remain on scene overnight. @SanBernardinoNF ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 26, 2019

This is a map of the fire below, though the containment in the tweet below is lower than current containment:

For updates, follow San Bernardino County Fire. Also follow @SanBernardinoNF, @sbcountysheriff, and @SanBernardinoPD. The fire information center number is 909-383-5688.

Palisades Fire

The Palisades brush fire in Los Angeles is located near 500 Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades. It was first reported on October 21 at 10:39 a.m. It’s 42 acres in size and 75 percent contained as of LAFD’s last and final update for the fire.

Evacuation orders were briefly in place but lifted by 8 p.m. on October 21. LAFD shared its final update on October 25 but it’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website.

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb, but it’s still listed as active on the map.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate, but now it’s under control. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,799 acres in size with 98 percent containment as of October 30 at 10:04 a.m., according to Inciweb.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 88 structures were destroyed.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reported on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation. Inciweb noted on October 30: “Firefighters will work through the day in rugged terrain throughout the burn area to increase containment lines. Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris. The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation.”

Ca.gov won’t be providing further updates after October 23 because of good suppression.

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla. You can also text READY to NotifyLA at 888777 for updates on the fire.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire, which is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Tick Fire in Agua Dulce

All Tick Fire related evacuations have been lifted. Evacuation maps were available from Santa Clarita Emergency and LA County Fire.

The Tick Fire is now 4,615 acres in size and 94 percent contained as of October 30 at 7:14 a.m., according to Ca.gov.

It just started in Agua Dulce and grew quickly. It was first reported near the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m. on October 24. It grew to 200 acres in just 20 minutes in Canyon Country. The fire jumped the 14 Freeway around 3 a.m. on October 25. The fire destroyed 22 structures and damaged 27 others.

At one point, more than 40,000 were under evacuation orders. According to LA County Fire Department and Santa Clarita’s Emergency website here, those orders have now been lifted as of October 27 at 6 p.m.

How to get updates: The Santa Clarita Emergency Website is providing updates here. You can also get updates by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

LA County Fire is also posting updates on its emergency webpage here.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted on October 24: “The Taboose Fire has been inactive in recent days. The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 75% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers. Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

Water Fire in Nuevo

Forward spread of the #WaterFire has been stopped. Residents say it was a close call. Firefighters are mopping up and putting out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/opxpVJJWsm — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) October 30, 2019

The Water Fire in Nuevo has already burned a number of structures in Riverside County, prompting evacuations. The best source for updates are Riverside County’s fact sheet here and the Cal Fire Riverside Twitter.

The fire started near the 26000 Block of Water Avenue on October 30 around 7 a.m. By 9:05 a.m., there were three outbuildings and two vehicles destroyed by the fire, which was growing with the help of 60 mph winds. The fire is five acres in size, but still posing a threat. Evacuations have been issued in the immediate area.

Mandatory evacuations are in place as of 9 a.m. for “Water Avenue east of El Nido, Emerett Lane east of El Nido, Orange Avenue east of El Nido.”

A care and reception center is set up at Perris High School at 175 E Nuevo Road in Perris.

Forward spread has been stopped.

