California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [October 11]

Some wildfires are exploding in size in California on Friday, October 11, 2019. Despite attempts to cut down on fire risks by shutting down power in parts of southern California, the fires started from other sources. Prolonged dry weather with little rain, gusty wind, and hot temperatures are all helping the fires’ growth. Here’s a look at the current wildfires in California, including Saddleridge, Briceburg, Sandalwood, and more.

This article will first include interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. They are updated periodically throughout the day. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Next are more specific details on the fires for Friday, October 11, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on October 11, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bautista Fire

This fire is 167 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 8, according to Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was within the South Fork Wilderness.

Briceburg Fire

This fire started on October 6 and has grown quickly. It’s now 4,905 acres and 30 percent contained as of 7:26 a.m. Pacific on October 11, up by 5 percent containment from yesterday. The fire is in Mariposa County. The following interactive map is provided by MappingSupport.com showing satellite hotspots. This map may be about three hours behind present activity.

Mandatory Evacuations:

According to Ca.gov, mandatory evacuations include addresses on Highway 140 between Octagon Road and Colorado Road

Bug Hostel

All of Buffalo Gulch Road and Briceburg Campground

All the same mandatory evacuations from the last two days are still in place as of 7 a.m. Pacific, according to Ca.gov.

Evacuation Advisories: The following are under advisories but not mandatory orders, according to CA.gov:

Colorado Road from Highway 140 to Davis Road

All of Davis Road

Highway 140 from Colorado Road to Midpines Market

Ponderosa Way including all side roads: Deer Park, Leichtlin Lane, Feliciana Mountain Road

Rancheria Creek Road

Rumley Mine Road

Evacuation Centers:

New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338

Small Animal Shelter: SPCA of Mariposa County 5599 CA-49, Mariposa, CA 95338 (209)966-5275

Large Animal Shelter: Contact Mariposa Animal Control, (209)966-3615

A road closure is in place for Highway 140 from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post.

One structure was destroyed by the fire.

Broder Fire

This fire is 381 acres in size and 100 percent contained as of October 9. It was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow. Inciweb noted: “What heat remain is located deep within the perimeter of the fire and will continue to produce smoke for the time being.”

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88. With ignitions completed, smoke is expected to lighten over the next few days.

Cattle Fire

This fire is 92 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 9, according to Inciweb. It’s located in the “Kern River Ranger District SQF. 1 mile east (up river) from the Powerhouse (Bakersfield end)on Hwy. 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella.”

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 10, which is the last update provided by Inciweb. It was started by lightning on July 25. The map below is the last map released by Inciweb for the fire.

On October 8, Ca.gov noted about the fire: “Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter.”

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb released its final official update on the fire on September 7, although it’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website. They wrote:

The 1,975-acre Cow Fire remains 30 percent contained. Minimal smoke may be visible from the Cow Fire until the area receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter. The ecosystem within the Cow Fire footprint will benefit from the low-intensity fire effects observed on the landscape. Lightning-caused wildfires have a natural role to play in Eastern Sierra forest ecosystems… The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area. Post-fire hazardous such as fire weakened trees and burning stump holes may be present.”

September 7 was the final Inciweb update for the fire due to good suppression efforts.

Evans Creek Fire

This fire is 25 acres and now 100 percent contained as of September 27, though it’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map. It’s southwest of Reno, Nevada.

Fork Fire

This fire started on September 8 in the early evening, caused by lightning. It’s at Middle Fork Parker Creek, in South Warner Wilderness. The fire is currently 39 acres in size as of September 15, which is the last Inciweb update. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

Inciweb noted: “The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is a full suppression fire being managed using tactics that will have a low impact and maintain wilderness character. The fire has burned 39 acres of primarily dead and downed fuels. Fire activity has been minimal as the fire slowly consumes surface fuels.”

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb.

Reche Fire in Moreno Valley

The Reche Fire was just discovered on Thursday, October 10 near Reche Canyon Road and Jordan Drive in Moreno Valley. The fire is in Riverside County and is now 350 acres in size and 40 percent contained, as of 7:47 a.m. on October 11. It’s in the 9000 block of Reche Canyon Road, according to Riverside County and burning at a moderate rate of speed. High tension power lines in the area may be threatened.

The fire started as a trailer fire and then spread to nearby vegetation.

All evacuation orders are lifted for this fire as of 9 p.m. on October 10. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive remains open but only to residents.

Riverside County has an information sheet here with the latest updates on evacuations and other details.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire is much newer but has already exploded in size and caused 12,000 people or more to evacuate as it grows. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 4,700 acres in size with 0 percent containment as of 8 a.m. Pacific on October 11. It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph today could help the fire grow.

There is one death and one injury from this fire so far: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Below is an interactive map with satellite hotspots for the Saddleridge Fire from MappingSupport.com. Because the data is from satellites it could be three hours old.

So far, at least 25 structures are destroyed.

Another map for Saddleridge is below, showing mandatory evacuation zones and the fire’s location.

Another interactive map, provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department, is below. You can click here to see the full-sized map.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas, totaling 12,700 homes. This is provided by Inciweb as of 11 a.m. Pacific on October 11.

Porter Ranch North of 118FY from Reseda to Iverson

Oakridge Estates (north of 210FY)

West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border

Evacuation centers are available at the following locations:

Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave) – Taking people and small pets

NEW: Northridge Recreation Center (18300 Lemarsh St) – Taking people and small pets

FULL: Granada Hills Recreation Center is now full and not able to accept any more residents.

FULL: Mason Park (10,500 Mason Ave)

Hansen Dam (11770 Foothill Blvd) for large animals

Canoga Discount Birds is accepting birds from evacuated residents, ABC 7 reported.

Pomona Fairplex is also accepting large animals, ABC 7 reported.

If you need help with the evacuation of large animals, contact East Valley Animal Shelter 818-756-9323

In addition to Inciweb’s page, Ca.gov is updating details about the fire here.

The best website for evacuation updates is from the Los Angeles Fire Department here.

Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa near Yupaica

#SandalwoodFire (#Calimesa) has an immediate threat to Mesa View Middle School at end of Sandalwood Drive, they're requesting evacuation ASAP by local PD. Incident Command is at Bob's Big Boy. pic.twitter.com/XBC7EyXpu4 — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) October 10, 2019

The Sandalwood Fire fire started on October 10 and has already caused extensive damage to a mobile park in the region called Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park. The fire also poses a threat to the railway and power grid. A total of 74 structures were destroyed as of the morning of October 11, according to Riverside County, and 16 structures were damaged.

The fire started when a trash truck dumped a load of burning trash, which then spread to the nearby vegetation, Riverside County noted.

The fire is now 823 acres and 10 percent contained as of the morning of October 11.

A radio feed about this fire is here.

Video from Sky5 shows the #SandalwoodFire burning a mobile home park near Calimesa. Watch live: https://t.co/EORu6GGuHl pic.twitter.com/Yy19mEqQKC — KTLA (@KTLA) October 10, 2019

Live Oak Drive Canyon may be shut down. Avoid the area if you can. The video below shows the fire as it was ripping through a mobile home park on October 10 when it first started.

According to Riverside County, mandatory evacuations are still in place for for:

South of 7th Street, east of County Line Road

Mesa View Middle School (Desert Sun reported)

Here is a map of the evacuation region. You can see the full map here.

Evacuation centers are in the following areas:

Mesa Grande Academy at 975 Fremont Street, Calimesa, CA (opened at 7:30 p.m. on October 10. Transportation will be provided to evacuees at the Senior Center.)

Large and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. If residents need help getting their pets there, they can call 951-358-7387.

For the latest updates, follow Riverside County’s incident page. Cal Fire Riverside is also providing updates.

At least one person has died from the fire, but they have not yet been identified.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 9, the fire is now 5,332 acres in size and 62 percent contained, according to Inciweb. The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

Inciweb notes: “The South Fire is in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, southeast of Tomhead Mountain, west of Red Bluff, and 15 miles south of Platina, CA. The fire is in a remote and very rugged area of the forest. The western portion of the South Fire, within the Yolla Bolly Wilderness, continues to be confined south of Humbolt Ridge; east of Sanford Ridge; and north of Cottonwood Creek. The eastern portion of the fire has completed containment line. HUNTER AND VISITOR INFORMATION ADVISORY: The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has issued a new Forest Closure Order No: 14-19-07. See the closures and maps tab for closure area information or go to: PDF of South Fire Closure Order 14-19-07.”

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 100 percent contained according to Inciweb on October 7, the last update. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning.

Inciweb noted: “The Taboose Fire has shown some interior smoke in the past several days along the western flank, where warming and drying of unburned fuels has allowed fire activity to increase. Currently, there are a few acres of active fire at high elevation, confined by rocks and burned areas. However, on the northern side of the active fire, there is an area of unburned fuels that the fire could grow into. With wind predicted on Tuesday, it is anticipated that the fire will remain active in this area…

Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property.Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

Walker Fire

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. On October 7, according to Inciweb, the fire is now 54,608 acres and 100 percent contained. It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

Wendy Fire in Newbury Park

The Wendy Fire started late in the day on October 10. It’s located off Potrero Road and S. Wendy Drive in Ventura County’s Newbury Park. The fire is 91 acres in size and 50 percent contained as of October 11.

The Satwiwa Native American Culture Center and the ‘Ap (a replica of a traditional Chumash dwelling) were saved from the fire.

Satwiwa Native American Culture Center and our ‘Ap (a replica of a traditional Chumash dwelling) have been spared. Nice work, fire crews! #santamonicamountains #wendyfire pic.twitter.com/fGmpI3Q3Az — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) October 11, 2019

All Newbury Park schools, including Banyan Elementary, are currently expected to be open on October 11. Follow the Conejo Valley USD Twitter for updates.

As of 10:40pm all Newbury Park Schools, including Banyan Elem., are scheduled to be open tomorrow, Friday, October 11th. We continue to monitor the #WendyFire closely & be in active communication w/ local agencies. We are thankful to the @VCFD for their bravery & ongoing efforts. — Conejo Valley USD (@ConejoValleyUSD) October 11, 2019

Officials are saying that they are making good progress on this fire. There are no reported injuries or threatened structures at this time from the Wendy Fire.

UPDATE @VCFD: #wendyfire @VCFD_PIO says things are looking good. There are no reported injuries or structures threatened and approximately 91 acres. Some of my photos taken about 9:30pm #sharesocal @SpecNews1SoCal #venturacounty pic.twitter.com/Tuxnz4uTcy — Angela Sun (@sunnyangela) October 11, 2019

According to VCFD PIO’s Twitter account, the fire is burning south away from Newbury Park. SoCal Edison had to shut off some power to Ventura County as a precaution.

Wolf Fire

This fire is 75 acres and 25 percent contained in Riverside County. It’s located at Wolfskill Truck Road near Silver Creek Drive, south of Banning, Ca.gov noted.

