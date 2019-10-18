California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [October 18]

Large wildfires in California are coming under control after the Red Flag warnings from last week, but conditions favorable to fires could return and Red Flag warnings will be back in parts of California this weekend. Here’s a look at the wildfires in California on Friday, October 18.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you.

First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here. You can also view the map below.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 18, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on October 18, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for October 18, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bautista Fire

This fire is 167 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 8, according to Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was within the South Fork Wilderness.

Briceburg Fire

This fire started on October 6. It’s now 5,396 acres and 97 percent contained as of October 18 at 7:23 a.m. The fire is in Mariposa County. The following interactive map is provided by MappingSupport.com showing satellite hotspots. This map may be about three hours behind present activity.

All mandatory evacuations and fire advisements have been lifted as of October 11, Ca.gov noted. Yosemite Park remains open.

One structure was destroyed by the fire.

Ca.gov noted on October 18: “Highway 140 is open; please drive cautiously. Firefighters continue to secure and enforce control lines. Firefighters will patrol areas with roll out potential. Smoke will be visible within the fires boundary for potentially several weeks and is not a concern as firefighters will be actively patrolling the area.”

Broder Fire

This fire is 381 acres in size and 100 percent contained as of October 9. It was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow. Inciweb noted: “What heat remain is located deep within the perimeter of the fire and will continue to produce smoke for the time being.”

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88. With ignitions completed, smoke is expected to lighten over the next few days.

The fire is 3,300 acres and 55 percent contained as of October 18 at 10:50 a.m., according to Inciweb. It’s still within the planned prescribed burn project area. On October 10, this was converted from a prescribed burn to a wildfire to allow for additional resources to maintain full suppression.

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 10, which is the last update provided by Inciweb. It was started by lightning on July 25. The map below is the last map released by Inciweb for the fire.

On October 8, Ca.gov noted about the fire: “Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter.”

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb released its final official update on the fire on September 7, although it’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website. They wrote:

The 1,975-acre Cow Fire remains 30 percent contained. Minimal smoke may be visible from the Cow Fire until the area receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter. The ecosystem within the Cow Fire footprint will benefit from the low-intensity fire effects observed on the landscape. Lightning-caused wildfires have a natural role to play in Eastern Sierra forest ecosystems… The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area. Post-fire hazardous such as fire weakened trees and burning stump holes may be present.”

September 7 was the final Inciweb update for the fire due to good suppression efforts.

Fork Fire

This fire started on September 8 in the early evening, caused by lightning. It’s at Middle Fork Parker Creek, in South Warner Wilderness. The fire is currently 39 acres in size as of September 15, which is the last Inciweb update. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

Inciweb noted: “The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is a full suppression fire being managed using tactics that will have a low impact and maintain wilderness character. The fire has burned 39 acres of primarily dead and downed fuels. Fire activity has been minimal as the fire slowly consumes surface fuels.”

Johnson Fire

This fire in Riverside County is 75 acres and now 90 percent contained. It’s on the Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation and started on October 14. Updates are available here from Riverside County, but the fire has now been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Martinez Fire

This fire in Riverside County was reported on October 14 at 4:32 p.m. near Avenue 66 and Martinez Road. It’s 20 acres and 0 percent contained as of 8 p.m. on October 14. It was started from a fire in a large debris pile. No structures are threatened. The fire has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

#MartinezFire burning at a landfill in Thermal, CA. This is possibly the 6th time this site has burnt within the past few months. A firefighter told me many hazardous materials were burning, and even the firefighters were instructed to stay out of the smoke due to toxins. pic.twitter.com/D3LNaLemdL — 911imagery (@911imagery) October 17, 2019

The fire was burning in a landfill in Thermal, California.

UPDATE – Desert Mirage High School, Toro Canyon Middle School, and Las Palmitas Elementary School evacuated. 15 patients treated for smoke-related health issues at DMHS this morning. DETAILS: https://t.co/IF5eF4gngL pic.twitter.com/ZFvwJadDvH — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) October 17, 2019

On October 17, it caused some problems for local residents because of the smoke.

This mulch fire was burning on tribe land near Thermal, KESQ reported.

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

NuStar Fire in Crockett & Rodeo

A huge fire broke out at a NuStar facility in Crockett and Rodeo on October 15, prompting a shelter-in-place for people nearby.

The fire started at two tanks in the East Bay at a NuStar energy facility, ABC 7 reported. Smoke could be seen from miles away. The facility is in Crocket and Rodeo, California. The fire is not technically at a refinery, ABC 7 explained, but it’s at a location where refined products, specialty liquids, and crude oil is distributed.

Contra Costa County Health described the fire as a “hazardous materials emergency.” and had a shelter-in-place order for part Contra Costa County, which you can see above. They provided updates here, where you can also find an interactive map. If you have questions, call 925-313-9622 (CWS.)

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. But questions about the fire remain. The NuStar facility was shut down by CalOsha. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett,CA has been shutdown by CalOsha as they try to find out what caused Tuesday’s massive fire and explosion at the refinery. No one died but one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Until they know cause of what happened the place is shutdown pic.twitter.com/f4HVnp8jOQ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 18, 2019

The front gate of the facility was locked when fire crews arrived to fight the blaze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The facility was abandoned and many of the workers had fled, with fire suppression systems not activated. A worker told them that one of the tanks had exploded, but the cause isn’t known.

One cause being investigated is whether a nearby earthquake played a role in starting the fire, CBS reported.

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb.

Real Fire

This fire was discovered on October 17 at Calle Real and Highway 101, west of El Capitan, Ca.gov noted. It’s 420 acres in Santa Barbara County and 20 percent contained.

#Real Fire 10/18 UPDATE: IC confirms fire at 420 acres. The containment is 20% and will increase today. 105 FF’s are reinforcing line and mopping up. Critical fire weather expected this PM for our area. SBC reminds people to stay vigilant during critical fire weather conditions. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 18, 2019

Regarding evacuations: Ca.gov notes: “El Capitan State Beach is under evacuation due to a vegetation fire. At this time, camping reservations are canceled until future notice. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Location of #RealFire with road closures, west of Goleta / Island Vista, CA – burning towards El Capitan Beach Map link: 🗺️ https://t.co/E2frxXoe7p pic.twitter.com/UmgxMcFG90 — Paul Doherty (@pjdohertygis) October 18, 2019

The fire is burning in Goleta and caused part of the 101 Freeway to close, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,391 acres in size with 68 percent containment as of as of October 18 at 7:18 a.m. That’s a 20 percent or so containment increase in the last three days with no increase in the fire’s size.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph today could help the fire grow.

There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 31 structures are destroyed or damaged (13 are a 100 percent loss.)

An interactive map, provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department, is below. You can click here to see the full-sized map. This is probably the best map to follow for updates.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reports on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

LAFD also noted on October 18: “Firefighters worked hard through the night in rugged terrain throughout the burn area to increase containment lines and address hot spots. Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris. Windy conditions last night tested containment lines. Thanks to the hard work of firefighters, lines held through the evening. Gusty winds will continue to test containment lines today and into the weekend. The public is reminded to please drive cautiously and yield to emergency personnel working around the burn area.”

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation.

For road closure details, follow Caltrans District 7. As of Saturday, many road closures have now been reopened.

Stay updated on Saddleridge:

In addition to Inciweb’s page, Ca.gov is updating details about the fire here.

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla.

Inciweb is updating details about the fire here.

You can also text READY to NotifyLA at 888777 for updates on the fire, according to officials in a press conference today.

Sandalwood Fire

The Sandalwood Fire fire started on October 10 and caused extensive damage to a mobile park in the region called Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park. The fire also posed a threat to the railway and power grid. A total of at least 74 structures were destroyed according to Riverside County, and 16 structures were damaged.

The fire started when a trash truck dumped a load of burning trash, which then spread to the nearby vegetation, Riverside County noted.

The fire is now 1,011 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 14, according to Ca.gov.

The video below shows the fire as it was ripping through a mobile home park on October 10 when it first started.

According to Riverside County, all evacuation orders have been lifted as of October 14, but Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park remains uninhabitable and closed due to unsafe conditions. You can call Calimesa’s emergency operations number for more details at 909-795-2287.

Riverside County notes: “Reunification for residents and their pets can be done by contacting the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500 by leaving your name, address, phone number and a description of your pet(s). Your call will be returned. Some of the animals have been taken to the Ramona Animal Shelter. They can also be contacted during normal business hours Saturday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at (951) 654-8002.”

For the latest updates, follow Riverside County’s incident page. Cal Fire Riverside is also providing updates.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 100 percent contained according to Inciweb on October 7, the last update. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining. It’s still listed as active on the map.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning.

Inciweb noted: “The Taboose Fire has shown some interior smoke in the past several days along the western flank, where warming and drying of unburned fuels has allowed fire activity to increase. Currently, there are a few acres of active fire at high elevation, confined by rocks and burned areas. However, on the northern side of the active fire, there is an area of unburned fuels that the fire could grow into. With wind predicted on Tuesday, it is anticipated that the fire will remain active in this area…

Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property.Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

Walker Fire

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. On October 7, according to Inciweb, the fire is now 54,608 acres and 100 percent contained. It’s still listed as active on the map. It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

