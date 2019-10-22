California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [October 22]

Large wildfires in California may become an issue again as Red Flag conditions move back into the West Coast region. Here’s a look at the wildfires in California on October 22, including the brush fire in Los Angeles near Brentwood, along with Red Flag warnings and air quality reports.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here. You can also view the map below.

Here’s a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California. This is providing by MappingSupport.com. You can see the full map here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 22, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on October 22, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for October 22, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bautista Fire

This fire is 167 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 8, according to Inciweb. The cause is under investigation and it’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map. It was within the South Fork Wilderness.

Beaumont Fire

This fire is 11 acres and 25 percent contained, located in San Bernardino county. It was first reported on October 21 at 3:16 a.m. It’s near Beaumont and the San Timorese Canyon, Ca.gov notes.

Briceburg Fire

This fire started on October 6. It’s now 5,507 acres and 99 percent contained as of October 22 at 7:15 a.m. The fire is in Mariposa County.

All mandatory evacuations and fire advisements have been lifted as of October 11, Ca.gov noted.

One structure was destroyed by the fire.

Ca.gov noted on October 22: “Highway 140 is open; please drive cautiously. Smoke will be visible within the fires boundary for potentially several weeks and is not a concern as firefighters will be actively patrolling the area. Yosemite National Park remains open. For information on Yosemite National Park, go to nps.gov/yose or call 209-372-0200.”

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88. With ignitions completed, smoke is expected to lighten over the next few days.

The fire is 3,434 acres and 73 percent contained as of October 22 at 12:57 p.m., according to Inciweb. It’s still within the planned prescribed burn project area. On October 10, this was converted from a prescribed burn to a wildfire to allow for additional resources to maintain full suppression.

On October 22, Inciweb noted: “Crews are making good progress as they continue to secure the handline on the southern section of the fire with tactical burning operations to remove fuel between the line and fire’s edge, mop-up of hotspots on the rest of the southern line, and work on suppression repair of the lines. This southeast section of the fire is in a roadless area in the Caples Creek drainage. The area is predominately rocky terrain with islands and stringers of vegetation and timber. As there are no changes in the fire perimeter, a new map was not created for today. ”

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 10, which is the last update provided by Inciweb. It was started by lightning on July 25. The map below is the last map released by Inciweb for the fire.

On October 8, Ca.gov noted about the fire: “Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter.”

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb released its final official update on the fire on September 7, although it’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website. They wrote:

The 1,975-acre Cow Fire remains 30 percent contained. Minimal smoke may be visible from the Cow Fire until the area receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter. The ecosystem within the Cow Fire footprint will benefit from the low-intensity fire effects observed on the landscape. Lightning-caused wildfires have a natural role to play in Eastern Sierra forest ecosystems… The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area. Post-fire hazardous such as fire weakened trees and burning stump holes may be present.”

September 7 was the final Inciweb update for the fire due to good suppression efforts.

Fork Fire

This fire started on September 8 in the early evening, caused by lightning. It’s at Middle Fork Parker Creek, in South Warner Wilderness. The fire is currently 39 acres in size as of September 15, which is the last Inciweb update. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

Inciweb noted: “The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is a full suppression fire being managed using tactics that will have a low impact and maintain wilderness character. The fire has burned 39 acres of primarily dead and downed fuels. Fire activity has been minimal as the fire slowly consumes surface fuels.”

Johnson Fire

This fire in Riverside County is 75 acres and now 90 percent contained. It’s on the Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation and started on October 14. Updates are available here from Riverside County, but the fire has now been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website.

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Los Angeles Fire near Brentwood

A new Los Angeles fire that does not have a name was reported around 3:23 p.m. near 1504 N. Kenter Ave. on October 22, LAFD reported. It’s currently .25 acres in size and is burning slowly uphill in “medium terrain.” LAFD notes that there is no immediate structure threat.

According to ABC 7, firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the blaze that was near Brentwood homes.

You can get the latest Los Angeles fire alerts here.

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Palisades Fire

The Palisades brush fire in Los Angeles is located near 500 Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades. It was first reported on October 21 at 10:39 a.m. It’s 40 acres in size and 10 percent contained. About 628 structures were evacuated.

LAFD notes: “We are working vigorously ahead of an anticipated Santa Ana Wind event that is expected to begin Wednesday night through Friday.”

Evacuation orders were briefly in place but lifted by 8 p.m. on October 21.

LAFD notes: “Everyone in high fire danger areas should be cautious and ready to quickly evacuate, since fire danger weather conditions will continue to be dangerously dry and windy over the next several days. Learn how to prepare for and evacuate a wildfire: https://www.lafd.org/ready-set-go.”

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,359 acres in size with 95 percent containment as of October 22 at 7:17 a.m.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 88 structures are destroyed and 19 destroyed.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reports on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation. Inciweb noted on October 22 that planned actions include: “Continue to strengthen and improve containment line, monitor open line in inaccessible areas.point protection, Continue to manage and support the damage inspection and suppression repair plans. Identify and release all excess resources.Involved agencies are will be operating under single IAP for the operational period.”

Stay updated on Saddleridge:

In addition to Inciweb’s page, Ca.gov is updating details about the fire here.

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla.

Inciweb is updating details about the fire here.

You can also text READY to NotifyLA at 888777 for updates on the fire, according to officials in a press conference today.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 100 percent contained according to Inciweb on October 7, the last update. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining. It’s still listed as active on the map.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted: “The Taboose Fire has shown some interior smoke in the past several days along the western flank, where warming and drying of unburned fuels has allowed fire activity to increase. Currently, there are a few acres of active fire at high elevation, confined by rocks and burned areas. However, on the northern side of the active fire, there is an area of unburned fuels that the fire could grow into. With wind predicted on Tuesday, it is anticipated that the fire will remain active in this area…

Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property.Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

Walker Fire

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. On October 7, according to Inciweb, the fire is now 54,608 acres and 100 percent contained. It’s still listed as active on the map. It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

