Colorado Fire Map: Track Fires & Smoke Near Me Today [October 2]

It may be October, but fires continue to be an issue Colorado. Here are where all the current fires are located on October 2, 2019 along with maps and updates about the fires, including the Decker Fire.

General Map of Colorado Fires

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. A screenshot of Inciweb’s map is below.

The map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

Smoke in Colorado

A map with the latest smoke information and air quality details can be found here.

WildlandFireSmoke.net noted:

The fire area growth overnight increased morning concentrations of smoke in the areas north of the (Decker) fire. Starting at 9 AM, winds will shift to come from the WSW, transporting smoke eastward along the Arkansas River and US-50 corridor. Smoke is expected in communities from late-morning to evening in Fremont County, south areas of Park County, and south areas of Teller County. Drift smoke may be experienced further east beyond the Front Range. Overnight, the winds will shift to transport smoke to areas north of the fire, including the Salida and Poncha Springs areas; drift smoke may reach areas between Wellsville and Coaldale. Air Quality Index values are expected to range between Moderate to Unhealthy levels during smoke episodes, fluctuating based on wind conditions and fire activity. Tomorrow, winds from the south are expected to transport to the Salida and Poncha Springs areas, with poor dispersion and continued smoke production causing Unhealthy air quality.”

This map shows the daily smoke outlook for Colorado on October 2. You can get more details and daily updates on smoke in Central Colorado here. Central Colorado is the main smoke forecast at this time.

This next section will discuss fires by name in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of October 2

Blue Ridge Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

Decker Fire

This fire is now 3,746 acres and 5 percent contained. It grew about 1,500 acres overnight. It started September 8 and is nine miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo wilderness, according to Inciweb.

Inciweb noted that over the next few days, the fire is expected to continue moving to the north and the east. Gusty winds have been a concern most recently, causing the fire’s growth.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in the following areas as of October 2, according to Inciweb:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estate

Fawn Ridge Estates

Mountain Vista Village

The above areas are south of CR 111, between CR 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates

Also, a mandatory order is now in place for CR 104 East to CR 101, including CR 101 and Fremont Country Road 49 (Bear Creek.)

If evacuating, check into the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. (You don’t have to stay there, but you need to check in there. )

If you have questions specifically about evacuations, you can call 719-539-2596 the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

Evacuation Centers:

Large animals can be evacuated to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds

You can follow updates on the fire’s Facebook page or the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.

Granite Lake Fire

This fire is 695 acres and is located 13 miles southeast of Meredith, Colorado, Inciweb noted. It was first detected on September 21 in the Hunter Fryingpan Wilderness. It started from a natural ignition and winds helped it grow.

Inciweb noted:

The Granite Lake fire will likely burn and smolder until a season-ending event occurs. Firefighters will remain assigned to the fire, patrolling the fire area from the ground and air. Variances in weather, topography and available fuels will affect the fire’s behavior; at times it may become more active and produce increased smoke. Inciweb and the White River National Forest Facebook page will continue to be updated as fire activity merits. Smoke may be visible in the coming weeks from Summit County, the Homestake Valley in Eagle County, Leadville in Lake County, and parts of the upper Fryingpan and Roaring Fork Valleys in Pitkin County.

Hunt Fire

#HuntFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~22mi NNW of Parachute, CO. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/4FrhQKFDMs — Wildfire Bot (RockyMtn)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@RockyMtnFireBot) September 26, 2019

This fire is 3,766 acres and 40 percent contained as of September 15, according to Inciweb’s most recent acreage update. It was caused by lightning as is north of Roan Plateau in Rio Blanco County. Inciweb noted: “The Hunt Fire ignited in Rio Blanco County, Colorado on Thursday, September 5 as a result of lightning. It is located in a remote area, burning in heavy dead and down fuels and thick brush on valleys and ridges north of the Roan Plateau, between Hunter Creek and West Willow Creek. Crews are managing the fire for resource benefits, while protecting values at risk, which include several unoccupied, isolated historic cabins and dispersed oil and gas facilities. Firefighters will work to keep the fire north of the Rio Blanco County line, south of an existing petroleum pipeline, east of Hunter Creek, and west of West Willow Creek.”

The fire’s in a remote area between Hunter Creek and West Willow Creek.

Liberty Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

Middle Mamm Fire

This fire is 320 acres as of October 2, the most recent Inciweb update. It was caused by lightning on July 28. It’s located 10 miles south of Rifle, Colorado. The map above is the most recent fire map from Inciweb.

Inciweb noted: “It is burning in the Middle Mamm Creek drainage approximately 10 miles south of Rifle, Colorado. The fire is being managed for resource benefits to reduce accumulated fuels, stimulate forage growth and improve habitat. The current conditions and location of the fire are conducive to safely managing the fire for these ecosystem benefits. Firefighter and public safety is the primary objective. Crews are working to construct indirect fuel breaks and fire line to ensure that private property and associated infrastructure is protected.”

For Middle Mamm fire updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/MiddleMammFire/

Red Feather Prescribed Burn

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

San Juan NF Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

WIMP 5 Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Dorian Damage in the Bahamas: Videos Show Devastation