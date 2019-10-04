Colorado Fire Map Near Me: Edwards Fire & More [Oct. 3]

It may be October, but fires continue to be an issue Colorado. Here are where all the current fires are located on October 3, 2019 along with maps and updates about the fires, including the Decker Fire and the newer Edwards Fire.

General Map of Colorado Fires

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. A screenshot of Inciweb’s map is below.

The map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Not all newer fires will be on the map below right away.

This next section will discuss fires by name in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of October 3

Blue Ridge Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

Decker Fire

This fire is now 3,746 acres and 5 percent contained as of October 2, the most recent update for the fire from Inciweb. (The map above is from October 3.) It grew about 1,500 acres from October 1-October 2. It started September 8 and is nine miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo wilderness, according to Inciweb.

Inciweb noted that over the next few days, the fire is expected to continue moving to the north and the east. Gusty winds have been a concern most recently, causing the fire’s growth.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in the following areas as of October 2, according to Inciweb:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estate

Fawn Ridge Estates

Mountain Vista Village

The above areas are south of CR 111, between CR 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates

Also, a mandatory order is now in place for CR 104 East to CR 101, including CR 101 and Fremont Country Road 49 (Bear Creek.)

If evacuating, check into the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. (You don’t have to stay there, but you need to check in there. )

If you have questions specifically about evacuations, you can call 719-539-2596 the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

Evacuation Centers:

Large animals can be evacuated to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

An evacuation center is still open at the Methodist Church in Salida and they are providing daily meals and services, Chaffee County Sheriff’s office noted on October 3.

On October 3, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office also wrote on Facebook:

To those affected by the evacuations in the Salida area. If you are in need of retrieving medications or animals from your property within the evacuation zone, please call the Chaffee County dispatch center 719-539-2596 and they will assist you in coordinating with the command center to be escorted into the area. Livestock to include chickens etc. can be housed at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Domestic animals dogs and cats can be housed at the Ark Valley Humane Society.”

Evacuation updates will also be posted here.

You can follow updates on the fire’s Facebook page or the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page or the Freemont County Sheriff’s Office. You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.

Edwards Fire

Photos for general area of fire in Edwards, CO. Again, emphasizing to stay clear of the area for emergency responders 🖼️ – @EagleRiverFire pic.twitter.com/9iY9nSxiHI — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 3, 2019

Dubbed the Edwards Fire (although it may be given a more “official” name later), this fire has been reported in Edwards, Colorado. It was reported on the side of eastbound i70.

@9NEWS Scary fire on the side of the road on the eastbound i70 exit to Edwards #beon9 #9news pic.twitter.com/azDfa8YRUV — Vanessa D (@vanessa_14) October 3, 2019

I-70 has been closed near Edwards because of the fire.

Edwards fire. Shot just about 10 minutes ago. Kids on the tracks look kinda suspicious… not sure if it was them or a cigarette. ⁦@9NEWS⁩ ⁦@CBSDenver⁩ ⁦@DenverChannel⁩ pic.twitter.com/facFtYsnwZ — not anymore optimistic roxcucarachas fan (@jackson_sandell) October 4, 2019

Vail Daily reported that I-70 is closed at Wolcott MM 157 and WB at Avon MM 167. The fire started around 5:26 p.m. The highway is expected to be closed for at least another one to two hours as crews work on hotspots. Expect delays and try Highway 6 as an alternate route, CSP Eagle noted.

Granite Lake Fire

This fire is 695 acres and is located 13 miles southeast of Meredith, Colorado, Inciweb noted on September 30, the latest update. It was first detected on September 21 in the Hunter Fryingpan Wilderness. It started from a natural ignition and winds helped it grow.

Inciweb noted:

The Granite Lake fire will likely burn and smolder until a season-ending event occurs. Firefighters will remain assigned to the fire, patrolling the fire area from the ground and air. Variances in weather, topography and available fuels will affect the fire’s behavior; at times it may become more active and produce increased smoke. Inciweb and the White River National Forest Facebook page will continue to be updated as fire activity merits. Smoke may be visible in the coming weeks from Summit County, the Homestake Valley in Eagle County, Leadville in Lake County, and parts of the upper Fryingpan and Roaring Fork Valleys in Pitkin County.

Hunt Fire

#HuntFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~22mi NNW of Parachute, CO. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/4FrhQKFDMs — Wildfire Bot (RockyMtn)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@RockyMtnFireBot) September 26, 2019

This fire is 3,766 acres and 40 percent contained as of September 15, according to Inciweb’s most recent acreage update. It was caused by lightning as is north of Roan Plateau in Rio Blanco County. Inciweb noted: “The Hunt Fire ignited in Rio Blanco County, Colorado on Thursday, September 5 as a result of lightning. It is located in a remote area, burning in heavy dead and down fuels and thick brush on valleys and ridges north of the Roan Plateau, between Hunter Creek and West Willow Creek. Crews are managing the fire for resource benefits, while protecting values at risk, which include several unoccupied, isolated historic cabins and dispersed oil and gas facilities. Firefighters will work to keep the fire north of the Rio Blanco County line, south of an existing petroleum pipeline, east of Hunter Creek, and west of West Willow Creek.”

The fire’s in a remote area between Hunter Creek and West Willow Creek.

Liberty Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

Middle Mamm Fire

This fire is 320 acres as of October 2, the most recent Inciweb update. It was caused by lightning on July 28. It’s located 10 miles south of Rifle, Colorado. The map above is the most recent fire map from Inciweb.

Inciweb noted: “It is burning in the Middle Mamm Creek drainage approximately 10 miles south of Rifle, Colorado. The fire is being managed for resource benefits to reduce accumulated fuels, stimulate forage growth and improve habitat. The current conditions and location of the fire are conducive to safely managing the fire for these ecosystem benefits. Firefighter and public safety is the primary objective. Crews are working to construct indirect fuel breaks and fire line to ensure that private property and associated infrastructure is protected.”

For Middle Mamm fire updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/MiddleMammFire/

Red Feather Prescribed Burn

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

San Juan NF Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

WIMP 5 Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire that officials purposefully set in order to help mitigate issues from unexpected fires later.

