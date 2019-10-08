WATCH: Video of Woman Unleashing Racist Rant at CU Boulder

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is trying to locate a woman authorities say made “racist comments toward students” in an incident captured on video at the Engineering Center on campus. You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that the language in it is racist and extremely disturbing.

According to a statement posted by the university police, the campus police are “investigating an incident that occurred yesterday in the Engineering Center on the CU Boulder campus. In a video posted to social media, a woman is seen making racist comments toward students. We would like your help in locating her because police consider her a person of interest in this case.”

The woman was seen on video “cursing at the students, accusing them of stalking her and using racist slurs against them,” The Denver Post reported. The video circulated on social media.

The Instagram page that posted the video included this caption with it: “Share. Repost. Tag.” The page contains this identification in its profile: “Black Student Alliance @ CU.” The comment thread immediately filled up with expressions of disgust toward the woman. “This just gave me the chills, it’s horrific. I am so sorry for anyone hurt,” responded one person. Here’s the disturbing video:

Here’s what you need to know:

Campus Police Believe the Woman Was Previously Camping on Campus

According to the university police, the woman “is a white female, approximately 5’3” to 5’5” tall and 130 to 140 pounds, with short blond hair. We do not believe that she is affiliated with CU Boulder. CUPD officers believe she is the same woman they found camping on campus last month, in violation of CU policy. If you know who she is or if you see her on campus, please call CUPD at 303-492-6666 or 911.”

The Black Student Alliance issued a list of demands on Twitter, but police don’t think the woman is a student or affiliated with campus. “Being black is neither a crime, nor should it constitute a threat. Our students deserve to have spaces that are conducive to their learning and that are not interrupted (by) racists. We are demanding action. We are watching @CUBoulder, we are waiting,” the Black Student Union wrote on Twitter.

Our demands. pic.twitter.com/gN9GOH7IRc — Black Student Alliance | CU Boulder (@blackbuffsCU) October 7, 2019

In a statement, the chancellor wrote that, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, “an act of racism occurred at our Engineering Center. This incident, in which bigoted language was directed at our students, was absolutely unacceptable. I cannot state this strongly enough—racist behavior is offensive to our campus values and will not be tolerated. The CU Police Department is investigating and searching for the person who committed this racist act, who will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible. While we don’t believe she is affiliated with our campus, her actions are just as insulting to our values.”

According to the chancellor’s statement: “This incident reminds us of who we are as a campus community and the need for us to be vigilant in defending our values—and each other—on a daily basis. We are committed to an increasingly inclusive campus culture built upon the values of our Colorado Creed, and incidents like yesterday’s reinforce the difficult work we have yet to do. We are working with campus and student leaders to prioritize next steps to address yesterday’s incident and improve upon our policies, trainings and resources for our campus community to reject intolerance and racism wherever they exist.”

The chancellor continued: “We must always be ready to look out for and care for ourselves and each other. A wealth of campus resources are available to support our students and other members of our campus community who are feeling the effects of yesterday’s incident, and I hope you will use them. Updates will be published in CU Boulder Today as soon as they are available, and we look forward to demonstrating to the world what CU Boulder stands for and how we stand together as a community.”

The page that shared the video also shared a statement from the chancellor about an upcoming speech on campus and wrote, “1. GO HERE: https://www.colorado.edu/chancellor/submit-question-soc

2. COME TOMORROW.

3. WEAR BLACK.”