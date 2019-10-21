WATCH: Dallas Home Depot Destroyed by Tornado

A Home Depot was one of the buildings to suffer severe damage in the Dallas tornado. It’s located at 11682 Forest Lane in Dallas, Texas. Videos and photos showed the damage to the building.

At least three people were injured in the twister, but no deaths have been reported, as of the morning of October 21, 2019. NBC Dallas reported that a Home Depot was “ripped to pieces.”

Home Depot employees offered condolences on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all my Home Depot brothers and sisters, and all the people of Dallas Texas this morning as they recover from the storms last night,” one man wrote.

#Breaking video of a Home Depot on Forest and 75 in Dallas. Store has been destroyed by storm/possible tornado. No emergency crews on the scene yet pic.twitter.com/e7nQVFEhP4 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 21, 2019

Major damage from the tornado in Dallas at the Home Depot on Forest Ln. @weatherchannel @TWCChrisBruin #TXwx pic.twitter.com/BUjOgjOXFZ — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) October 21, 2019

The tornado devastated parts of Dallas, Texas, and photos and videos online show destroyed businesses and homes, including the Home Depot. The tornado was described as “large” and “violent.”

Scanner traffic captured fire and rescue officials confirming a collapse “at the Home Depot.” Throughout the early morning hours of October 21, 2019, they were conducting searches, investigating gas leaks, and discussed a person being taken to the hospital. Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin’s home was among those destroyed.

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

Maps showed the twister’s roughly 15-mile path.

Approximate path of #Dallas tornado using the strongest radar detected rotation A quick approximation shows it was on the ground for roughly 15 miles. Well find out the exact path and strength when @NWSFortWorth does their damage survey later today pic.twitter.com/PlTp6WkJJa — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) October 21, 2019

“Currently, there are approximately 35 traffic signals with no communication and crews are responding for repairs. Residents should call 3-1-1 to report downed traffic lights,” Dallas police wrote in their most recent update.

The Flag Was Still Flying at Home Depot

Of note: For all of the damage this Home Depot sustained, the flag is still standing. pic.twitter.com/cnINpSTSRo — Jesus Jimenez 🌩 (@jesus_jimz) October 21, 2019

The tornado struck around 9 p.m. near Dallas Love Field airport, and then ripped a path through homes and businesses to the east. More than 100,000 people were left without power, but no deaths were reported and only a handful of non life-threatening injuries.

Here's the rotation track from radar of the Dallas tornado I've grabbed from GREarth. #DallasTornado #txwx pic.twitter.com/h6AyGJpQWW — Jamey Singleton (@jameysingleton) October 21, 2019

“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors if they are in an area with storm damage due to downed trees, power lines and debris,” Dallas police wrote. “There are reports of gas leaks north of Walnut Hill. If residents smell natural gas or suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance, call 9-1-1 and the Atmos Energy 24/7emergency line at 866-322-8667.” (See a full list of street and school closures here.)

According to Oncor, there are approximately 65,000 customers in Dallas experiencing a service interruption due to this storm,” police continued. The City was preparing to open Bachman Recreation Center at 2 a.m. for people seeking shelter. Videos captured the ominous twister.

The Dallas School District reported, “UPDATE: Due to the severe weather, a number of @dallasschools campuses sustained extensive damage…” As for closures, the district said: “Now up to 20 @dallasschools. 14 closures due to power outages, six due to extensive damage.” Here’s a link to the district website with more information.

Some tornado damage I passed on my drive to work#DallasTornado pic.twitter.com/8dYg3yoojj — Meghan Shanley (@megpat) October 21, 2019

At least three people were injured, but no deaths have been reported, as of the morning of October 21, 2019. A Home Depot store was among the buildings most severely damaged.

The tornado cut a swath through residential areas as well, knocking out power. “Multiple Dallas Fire-Rescue units are still searching an impacted area on Strait Lane. Some of the largest houses in Dallas are located on this street. Unknown damage at this time,” DFW scanner wrote.

You can see the sobering blue bullseye of a #tornado over northern #Dallas county at 9:07 p.m. CDT. That's where radar detected debris from the tornado being carried at least 3, and perhaps 4, miles high. 16,000-20,000+ feet! This was likely a higher-end, major tornado. pic.twitter.com/I3i1nG1rwY — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) October 21, 2019

The Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter that “Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages.” The area of Walnut Hill Lane and Marsh all the way into Richardson had damage, according to scanner traffic. “A lot of really big trees down also,” a rescue official said on the scanner.