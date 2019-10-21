WATCH: Dallas Home Depot Destroyed by Tornado

A Home Depot was one of the buildings to suffer severe damage in the Dallas tornado. It’s located at 11682 Forest Lane in Dallas, Texas. Videos and photos showed the damage to the building.
At least three people were injured in the twister, but no deaths have been reported, as of the morning of October 21, 2019. NBC Dallas reported that a Home Depot was “ripped to pieces.”
Home Depot employees offered condolences on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all my Home Depot brothers and sisters, and all the people of Dallas Texas this morning as they recover from the storms last night,” one man wrote.
Here’s video showing the damage to the Home Depot:
A reporter for the Weather Channel shared this video of the Home Depot:
Here’s how the Home Depot looked from the air.
The tornado devastated parts of Dallas, Texas, and photos and videos online show destroyed businesses and homes, including the Home Depot. The tornado was described as “large” and “violent.”
Scanner traffic captured fire and rescue officials confirming a collapse “at the Home Depot.” Throughout the early morning hours of October 21, 2019, they were conducting searches, investigating gas leaks, and discussed a person being taken to the hospital. Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin’s home was among those destroyed.
Maps showed the twister’s roughly 15-mile path.
Pictures showed the Home Depot:
“Currently, there are approximately 35 traffic signals with no communication and crews are responding for repairs. Residents should call 3-1-1 to report downed traffic lights,” Dallas police wrote in their most recent update.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Flag Was Still Flying at Home Depot
The tornado struck around 9 p.m. near Dallas Love Field airport, and then ripped a path through homes and businesses to the east. More than 100,000 people were left without power, but no deaths were reported and only a handful of non life-threatening injuries.
Here’s the rotation track of the tornado:
“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors if they are in an area with storm damage due to downed trees, power lines and debris,” Dallas police wrote. “There are reports of gas leaks north of Walnut Hill. If residents smell natural gas or suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance, call 9-1-1 and the Atmos Energy 24/7emergency line at 866-322-8667.” (See a full list of street and school closures here.)
According to Oncor, there are approximately 65,000 customers in Dallas experiencing a service interruption due to this storm,” police continued. The City was preparing to open Bachman Recreation Center at 2 a.m. for people seeking shelter. Videos captured the ominous twister.
The Dallas School District reported, “UPDATE: Due to the severe weather, a number of @dallasschools campuses sustained extensive damage…” As for closures, the district said: “Now up to 20 @dallasschools. 14 closures due to power outages, six due to extensive damage.” Here’s a link to the district website with more information.
At least three people were injured, but no deaths have been reported, as of the morning of October 21, 2019. A Home Depot store was among the buildings most severely damaged.
At 6 a.m. on October 21, 2019, the City of Dallas released this list of street closures:
Street Closures for the North Central Section of the city:
Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane
Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane
No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive
No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane
Preston Road/Royal Lane
Street Closures for the Northwest Section of the city:
Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane
Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive
Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Walnut Hill Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road
Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road
Shady Trail/Andjon Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Marsh Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Preston Road/Norway Road
Shady Trail/Southwell Road
Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive
Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail
Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive
The tornado cut a swath through residential areas as well, knocking out power. “Multiple Dallas Fire-Rescue units are still searching an impacted area on Strait Lane. Some of the largest houses in Dallas are located on this street. Unknown damage at this time,” DFW scanner wrote.
The Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter that “Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages.” The area of Walnut Hill Lane and Marsh all the way into Richardson had damage, according to scanner traffic. “A lot of really big trees down also,” a rescue official said on the scanner.