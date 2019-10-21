Dallas Tornado Dispatch Audio: Fire & Rescue on Scanner

A violent tornado has caused severe damage throughout parts of Dallas, Texas on Sunday, October 20, 2019. You can listen to the City of Dallas Fire and Rescue on Broadcastify here. Fire and rescue officials were talking in the dispatch audio about responding to a Home Depot roof collapse and were conducting searches in sectioned off areas.

“Confirmed Tornado touchdown in North Dallas, extensive damage reported,” the page read.

Fire and rescue officials, speaking on the scanner, then confirmed there was a collapse “at the Home Depot,” and were clearly conducting major searches. Video also showed the damage to the Home Depot. Authorities were also investigating reports of gas leaks. They discussed a patient being transported to a hospital. “Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages,” the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

BREAKING: Major damage at a Home Depot in north Dallas, Texas. @jdmiles11 shared this video and reports that the store has been “destroyed by storm/possible tornado. No emergency crews on the scene yet”

Just after 9 p.m., the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, which also serves Dallas, reported, “We now have visual CONFIRMATION of a tornado in Northern Dallas north of 635 and east of 75. Everyone in northeast Dallas needs to take shelter now!! #dfwwx.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Tornado Touched Down Near I-35E & I-635

NEW: Before and after images of home near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas — that was badly damaged during the tornado tonight.

According to NBC Dallas, the tornado touched down “near I-35E and I-635 and then continued to travel east towards Richardson and Garland.” A church and school were among the buildings damaged.

The television station reported that the front of the Floors Masters building along Harry Hines Boulevard, just south of Walnut Hill Lane, had collapsed. According to the television station, searches were occurring east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive and “along St. Michaels Drive, just north of Royal Lane, about a mile west of U.S. Hwy 75.” Damage in the latter area consisted of downed trees and powerlines, the television station reported. There was also major damage in “Richardson, near Richland College,” NBC reported.

At 10:30 p.m, the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office (which also serves Dallas), wrote, “Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving east at 35 mph into Kaufman and Hunt Co(s). These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream!” At 10:25 p.m., NWS wrote, “1025 PM: Severe storm continues across Kaufman County and is capable of producing a tornado. Take Shelter in Terrell and Oak Ridge! #dfwwx.”

The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management wrote, “If you’re in an area with storm damage, stay indoors and safe if possible. There are trees and power lines down along with other debris in the area. Please use caution if you have to be out. @DallasFireRes_q & @DallasPD are on scene.”

According to Fox4 News, the tornado struck in the the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m. It moved east to the city boundaries of Richardson and Garland, the television station reported, adding that the tornado “touched down near 635 and Skillman.”

Photos and videos flooded in showing major damage.

Richardson saw damage.

Whether there are deaths or injuries was not yet clear.