Dallas Tornado Live: Watch News Coverage From the Scene

Dallas, Texas was devastated by a tornado that tore through a Home Depot and homes, uprooted trees, and knocked out power. The tornado, which struck on the evening of October 20, 2019 was described as “large” and “violent.”

Scanner traffic captured fire and rescue officials confirming a collapse “at the Home Depot.” They were conducting searches, investigating gas leaks, and discussed a person being taken to the hospital. You can watch live news coverage from the scene here:

Watch more live news coverage here.

The Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter that “Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages.” The area of Walnut Hill Lane and Marsh was damaged, all the way into Richardson, according to live news reports and scanner traffic. A school caught on fire. “A lot of really big trees down also,” a rescue official said on the scanner.

Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages. pic.twitter.com/ZKxREYtUBj — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 21, 2019

Television stations posted videos that people took of the damage.

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely posted photos of a destroyed home, writing that the damage occurred “near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas.” You can listen to Dallas Fire and Rescue on Broadcastify here. “Confirmed Tornado touchdown in North Dallas, extensive damage reported,” the page says. Rescue workers were conducting searches in sectored off areas, according to scanner traffic.

Dallas is not out of the woods yet! Though the worst has passed, a second round will roll through in the next hour. The tornado threat won’t be as high, but a few tornadoes are still possible! #Dallas #Texas #Dallastornado #Texastornado #Tornado #Severeweather pic.twitter.com/rwHHI7qABt — WeatherKannon (@Weatherkannon) October 21, 2019

Video captured the twister.

The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management wrote, “If you’re in an area with storm damage, stay indoors and safe if possible. There are trees and power lines down along with other debris in the area. Please use caution if you have to be out. @DallasFireRes_q & @DallasPD are on scene.” The office also wrote, “We did sound the sirens for tonight’s tornado in NW & NE Dallas. @DallasFireRes_qand @DallasPD are on scene assessing the situations. Please exercise caution in these areas.”

NEW: Before and after images of home near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas — that was badly damaged during the tornado tonight. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/xGMLhg0TSU — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 21, 2019

According to NBC Dallas, the tornado touched down “near I-35E and I-635 and then continued to travel east towards Richardson and Garland.” It’s not clear whether there are any deaths or injuries, but photos showed major damage to everything from a Home Depot to a home.

The television station reported that the front of the Floors Masters building along Harry Hines Boulevard, just south of Walnut Hill Lane, had collapsed. According to the television station, searches were occurring east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive and “along St. Michaels Drive, just north of Royal Lane, about a mile west of U.S. Hwy 75.” Damage in the latter area consisted of downed trees and powerlines, the television station reported. There was also major damage in “Richardson, near Richland College,” NBC reported.

This shopping plaza and apartment complex has extensive damage @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/jpQqjsaLhE — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) October 21, 2019

At 10:30 p.m, the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office (which also serves Dallas), wrote, “Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving east at 35 mph into Kaufman and Hunt Co(s). These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream!” At 10:25 p.m., NWS wrote, “1025 PM: Severe storm continues across Kaufman County and is capable of producing a tornado. Take Shelter in Terrell and Oak Ridge! #dfwwx.”

About an hour before that, NWS reported, “We now have visual CONFIRMATION of a tornado in Northern Dallas north of 635 and east of 75. Everyone in northeast Dallas needs to take shelter now!! #dfwwx.”

10:33 PM: Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving east at 35 mph into Kaufman and Hunt Co(s). These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream! #fwdspotter #dfwwx #etxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/JalhTRn5l0 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 21, 2019

According to Fox4 News, the tornado struck in the the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m. It moved east to the city boundaries of Richardson and Garland, the television station reported, adding that the tornado “touched down near 635 and Skillman.”

Photos of the twister spread on social media.

CBS Local reported that there was damage along 635 in Dallas.

Tornado in north Dallas this evening.. 📸: Rick Bennet #txwx pic.twitter.com/8EZOIFblAF — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) October 21, 2019

A man wrote on Twitter, “My stepsister’s friend sent her this video of the tornado damage from the Preston Royal shopping mall in Dallas, Texas. He was almost trapped at work but thankfully made it out ok.”

My stepsister’s friend sent her this video of the tornado damage from the Preston Royal shopping mall in Dallas, Texas. He was almost trapped at work but thankfully made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/lVnThue708 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) October 21, 2019

People expressed shock on social media.