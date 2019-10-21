Dallas Tornado Power Outage: Maps of When Power May Be Back

The Dallas tornado left behind a path of destruction in its wake, including numerous power outages in the region. Here’s a look at maps of the power outages and when the power might be back on in the regions.

This first map is provided by Oncor. It shows regions in the Dallas area with power outages. If you click on any of the numbers on the map, it will give approximate times for power restorations if those are known. Some of these regions are not expected to have power restored until around 3 or 4 a.m. or later. You can click on any of the areas below or scroll in to view an outage map more closely. You can view the full interactive map here, with details on when power will be restored.

To check the outage status in your area, click here and provide your ESI ID.

To find who to call to report a power outage in your area, you can see TXU’s page here. Oncor’s number is 888-313-4747.

Another map of outages in the area is available from PowerOutage.us. This tracks 10 million customers and shows a total of almost 127,000 outages throughout the state. Many of these are centered in the area near where the tornado hit.

According to this map, the largest power outage at this time is with Oncor and more than 100,000 without power. You can see the full map here.

The tornado touched down near 635 and Skillman in Dallas around 9:30 p.m., Fox 4 reported. Two supercells capable of producing tornadoes were reported in the Dallas area around that time, ABC 57 reported.

The National Weather Service noted around that time: “At 9:26 PM CDT, a confirmed large tornado was located over Richardson, moving northeast at 25 mph. This tornado has produced damage on I-635. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!”

A tornado watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for some locations in the region.

The damage was miles long, Dallas News reported.