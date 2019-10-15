Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the Democratic debate tonight on October 15, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some fun ideas to help you get started and have a great watch party this evening during the Democratic debates.

Tonight’s Lineup

To create a good drinking game or bingo game, you need to know who the candidates are in tonight’s debate lineup.

The debate is being held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The debate is co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julián Castro, former HUD Secretary and former mayor

Kamala Harris, California senator

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

Remember: the debate is three hours long tonight, from 8 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern. So drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you have a drinking game. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

First, here are some general ideas for the drinking game that aren’t related to specific candidates on stage.

Take a shot the first time someone says “Trump” and then take sips after that. He will likely come up a lot, so don’t take shots after the first mention or you’ll be passed out within 15 minutes.

Take a sip if someone plugs their website. Once again, this will likely happen a lot, so shots will put you in a hospital.

Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia or impeachment.

Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator or if a candidate interrupts someone else.

Take a sip if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off. Take a shot if Andrew Yang’s mic is turned off.

Take a shot if someone talks in Spanish. But after the first time, take sips.

Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a sip if someone talks about another candidate’s health.

Take a sip if anyone talks about Obama. Take a shot if two candidates get into a fight about Obama.

Take a sip if someone heckles the debate. Take a shot if the heckler makes the speaker stop talking.

Now here are some ideas for specific candidates:

Take a shot if anyone talks about Bernie’s heart attack, because that is super depressing.

Take a sip if Sanders talks about a “radical” idea (and uses the word “radical.”)

Take a sip if Andrew Yang talks about $1,000 or automation.

Take a shot if Andrew Yang tries to give away money again.

Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.

Take a sip if Biden gives the wrong website or phone number.

Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor and being proud of her record.

Take a shot if Harris seems too happy and looks like she had a shot before the debate. In fact, take a shot if anyone acts that way.

Take a sip if Tulsi Gabbard “takes a shot” at Harris’ record again.

Take a sip if Gabbard talks about the DNC being rigged or boycotting the debate.

Take a sip if Gabbard is wearing white again.

Take a sip if O’Rourke is asked about his DUI or being in a band.

Take a shot if O’Rourke talks about his Dallas rally that’s competing with Trump’s.

Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.

Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Take a sip if Buttigieg says a joke that’s funny and makes you literally laugh out loud.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a sip if Warren talks about her rise in the polls.

Take a shot if Warren and Sanders hug.

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about fundraising.

Take a sip if Julian Castro talks about his twin brother.

Take a sip if Julian Castro makes a quip about another candidate being old.

Take a sip if Cory Booker talks about being vegan.

Take a sip if Cory Booker makes an awkward joke.

Take a sip if Steyer talks about his money or net worth.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Russia

Impeachment

Heart attack :(

Medicare for all

Age

Marijuana legalization

Minimum wage increase

Universal Basic Income

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

Talks about parents or grandparents

AOC is mentioned

Someone heckles the debate

Opioid epidemic

Cut off by a moderator

Paid family leave

Immigration

Green New Deal

Student debt forgiveness

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Wikileaks

Julian Assange

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

The DNC is rigged

Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

