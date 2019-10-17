Donald Trump on Elijah Cummings’ Death: ‘His Work Will Be Impossible to Replace’

President Donald Trump has tweeted about Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death. Cummings died on October 17 at the age of 68. The civil rights icon is survived by his wife and three children.

Trump said, “My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Prior to Tweeting About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death, Trump Tweeted About Nancy Pelosi, ABC News & His Own Approval Ratings

Prior to tweeting about Cummings’ death, the president retweeted a message from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan regarding the Democrat Party’s message going into the 2020 election. The president also retweeted a tweet he had written on the night prior about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The president then retweeted a meme showing a mistake made by ABC News. The last message before the tweet about Rep. Cummings saw the president tout his 50 percent approval rating.

As Recently as July 2019, Trump Called Cummings’ District a ‘Rodent-Infested Mess’

In July 2019, Trump called Cummings’ West Baltimore district “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” At the time, Rep. Cummings had been critical of the president’s southern border policies. During the same tweetstorm, Trump referred to the congressman as a “brutal bully” who had been “shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border.” Trump added that he felt Cummings’ district was “far worse and more dangerous.”

Trump’s advisor, Kellyanne Conway, tweeted about Cummings’ death saying, “Sad to learn of the passing of longtime, passionate public servant Rep. Elijah Cummings. May he Rest In Peace. Lifting up his family, friends and colleagues in prayer.”

In August 2019, Trump Joked About the Robbery that Took Place at Cummings’ Home

On August 2, Trump joked about the robbery that took place at Rep. Cummings’ home saying, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” The Baltimore Sun reported that Rep. Cummings had scared away the intruder at his home.

Trump Called Cummings ‘a Racist’ in July 2018

In other tweets about the civil rights icon, Trump called Rep. Cummings “a racist” on July 28. The president also wondered in July 2019, “Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!” Trump also said that Cummings “spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.'”

