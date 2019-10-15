Dutch Family Lived in Farmhouse Basement for 9 Years: Report

A Dutch family lived in a basement for about 9 years while waiting for end times, and police have now rescued them after a man made a daring escape, dashing to a neighborhood bar in the Netherlands for a beer, according to BBC.

Those living in the farmhouse are now all adults. BBC reports that they are a 58 year old man and his six adult children who are ages 18 to 25. The farm is located in Drenthe, which is a northern province. NU.NL, a major news site in the Netherlands, wrote that the family “was discovered in a farm in Ruinerwold in the province of Drenthe, who had been living in the basement of the house for years. In the basement, the father and six children…waited for the ‘end of time.'” The oldest child, who was an adult man, “sounded the alarm in a cafe,” the site reported.

It sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie, but, according to Dutch media, this story is very real.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drone Footage Showed the Family’s Farmhouse in the Netherlands, Where They Had a Garden to Survive

Drone footage later emerged of the isolated farmhouse, which is located in the Dutch countryside. RTV Drenthe, a Dutch broadcaster, reported that “a 58-year-old man was arrested in this case, he did not cooperate with the investigation.”

The family’s plight was discovered when the oldest child, now 25, showed up in the pub in Ruinerwold, according to RTV Drenthe. “The man was completely confused, after which the police were called,” the site reported. Once police converged on the farmhouse, they discovered “a staircase to the basement behind a cupboard in the living room,” RTV reported, noting that the father had a medical issue and was confined to a bed.

The family, according to RTV, “had no contact with the outside world and lived fully self-sufficient.” Video shows the family had a large garden. The family was entirely unknown to the system, with the children unregistered and neighbors clueless about the residents, the broadcaster indicated.

Hier zat klaarblijkelijk een gezin ondergedoken, wachtende op het einde der tijden. Ligt aan een kanaal, paar kilometer buiten het dorp. Volop onderzoek. We worden op afstand gehouden. #bizar #Ruinerwold pic.twitter.com/dUDY8D74cR — Mark Mensink (@IntoBits) October 15, 2019

The mother may have died years ago, according to RTV, but not much is known about her. The family has not been publicly identified.

Journalist Mark Mensik shared a photo from the scene that captured the isolation of the farmhouse in question and wrote on Twitter, “Apparently a family was hiding here, waiting for the end of time. Located on a canal, a few kilometers outside the village. Plenty of research. We are kept at a distance.”

Father and six adult children who lived in a cellar for nine years waiting for the 'end of times' are discovered in Dutch farmhouse after one escapes and calls police https://t.co/DbuozVPBmC via @MailOnline — LifeLove (@Freedom1776__) October 15, 2019

According to BBC, the son who escaped ordered a beer in the tavern. Bar owner Chris Westerbeek told RTV that the escaping son was pretty unkempt and was seeking a happier life: “He had long hair, a dirty beard, wore old clothes and looked confused. He said he’d never been to school and hadn’t been to the barber for nine years…(he) wanted to end the way they were living.” The windows of the farmhouse were boarded up, and the family also had animals on the property, according to Daily Mail.