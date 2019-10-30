Easy Fire in Ventura County: Evacuation Map & Live Stream Videos

With winds picking up again in parts of California, new fires are growing fast. One of those is the Easy Fire, which already caused the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Here are more details about the fire, including maps, evacuation updates, and live stream videos. The map and evacuation details are in the first section and the live stream videos are in the second section of this article.

Evacuation Updates & Map for the Easy Fire

The fire grew quickly on October 30, forcing many evacuations. It’s already 407 acres and moving toward the 23 Freeway, VCFD PIO reported.

The best resource for updates on evacuations is Ventura County’s Emergency page here. According to the website, mandatory evacuations were in place as of 8:21 a.m. for the following area:

Simi Valley / Unincorporated Simi Valley / Moorpark

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following region:

North: Read Road

South: Olsen Road

East: Highway 23

West: Moorpark Road

Evacuation shelters are set up in the following regions.

Thousand Oaks Community Center

2525 N. Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks, CA

Large Animal Evacuations

Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura, CA

Small Animal Evacuations

Camarillo Adoption Center

600 Aviation Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010

The map below is also a good way to stay updated on evacuations. You can see the full map here.

Areas outlined in pink above refer to mandatory evacuations, while shaded pink areas refer to wind-related power outages. Areas outlined in orange are voluntary evacuations and areas outlined in yellow refer to shelter-in-place locations. If an area is outlined in green later, that means the evacuation was lifted. Areas outlined in dark blue are under evacuation advisories, and light blue refers to resident access only. Shaded red regions refer to active PSPS regions.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was already evacuated because of the fire.

Easy Fire Live Stream Videos

The fire in Ventura County first started on October 30 in Simi Valley near West Easy Street and West Los Angeles Avenue.

Here are live stream videos showing the fire’s growth. They should convert to rewatchable videos once the live stream finishes. The first is from NBC LA.

The next is from KATU.

And ABC 7.

Many wildfires are burning in California today. This past week, the Getty Fire and the Kincade fire were among the fires causing the greatest damage and the most evacuations.

